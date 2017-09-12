Open Links In New Tab
September 12, 2017, 1:25 PM
Apple:
Live stream of Apple's first-ever event inside the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, viewable in Safari, Microsoft Edge, and on Apple TV  —  - Requirements: Live streaming uses Apple's HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology.  HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari …
The Verge:
Live blog of Apple's event at Apple Park, where updates to iPhone, Watch, and Apple TV are expected  —  We're live from Apple's iPhone X, 8, iOS 11, and Apple Watch announcement in Cupertino, CA Hello!  You're a bit early.  We expect the event to begin at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Tuesday, September 12th.
Jonathan Stempel / Reuters:
At least two dozen federal lawsuits have been filed against Equifax in the United States  —  (Reuters) - More than two dozen lawsuits have been filed in the United States against Equifax Inc (EFX.N) after the credit reporting company said thieves may have stolen personal information …
The Daily Beast:
Russia-linked accounts used promoted Facebook Events to organize anti-immigrant protests in US in 2016; company confirms it shut down several promoted events  —  Russian operatives hiding behind false identities used Facebook's event management tool to remotely organize and promote political protests …
New York Times:
SoFi CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney to step down following sexual harassment suit; sources say he skirted risk and compliance controls while expanding business  —  Social Finance, an online lender that has been one of the more prominent financial technology start-ups, said on Monday …
Ionut Arghire / SecurityWeek:
FireEye report says hackers with ties to North Korea have been targeting South Korean crypto-currency exchanges to obtain funds for the Pyongyang regime  —  Over the past several months, threat actors believed to have ties with North Korea have been targeting crypto-currency exchanges …
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Sources: Apple working with partners including Stanford and telemedicine firm American Well to test whether Watch can be used to detect common heart conditions  —  - The company is working on the tests with partners including Stanford and telemedicine company American Well, according to two people familiar.
Brad Frost:
The notifications Facebook uses to keep people coming back have gotten overt and aggressive  —  Several months ago, I turned off notifications from Facebook on my phone.  Last week, I went ahead and removed the Facebook app from my phone.  —  Now, I genuinely enjoy Facebook.
Jason Schwartz / Politico:
Yale study: a “disputed” tag has only a tiny impact on perception of headlines on Facebook as being true or false; Facebook questions methodology

Graham Ruddick / The Guardian:
Murdoch's Sky takeover bid faces six-month investigation after the UK's Culture Secretary Karen Bradley announced she's referring it to the competition watchdog

Amol Sharma / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Discovery, Viacom, A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Scripps to launch streaming service without sports called Philo at $20/month in coming weeks

Joyce Lee / Reuters:
Samsung says Galaxy Note8 preorders reached 650K from about 40 countries over five days, beating the Note7 by ~2.5x
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook says it's testing Instant Videos that can be downloaded and cached on Wi-Fi, watched later

Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
GM, Cruise announce plans for mass-produced auto with self-driving hardware based on updated Bolt EV platform; no date for car's launch or self-driving feature
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo says OLED iPhone X production is currently less than 10K units per day, and Blush Gold model may launch later than other colors
