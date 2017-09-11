Open Links In New Tab
September 11, 2017, 1:15 PM
Chao Deng / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: China plans to shut down domestic bitcoin exchanges and ban commercial trading of all virtual currencies  —  Authorities to ban commercial trading of all virtual currencies  —  BEIJING—Chinese authorities plan to shut down domestic bitcoin exchanges, delivering a final blow …
Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo says OLED iPhone X production is currently less than 10K units per day, and Blush Gold model may launch later than other colors  —  KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo issued a research note to investors today in which he said Apple's current iPhone X production totals less than just 10,000 units per day.
Alex Konrad / Forbes:
Microsoft adds guest access to Teams, which it says is now being used by 125K organizations in 25 languages  —  Microsoft's software alternative to Slack is now open for guests.  —  Six months after the general release of its workplace messaging app Teams, Microsoft will now allow customers …
Sam Byford / The Verge:
Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix 2 with Snapdragon 835 and 5.99" display starting at ~$500 in China, alongside a special edition with full unibody ceramic design, 8GB RAM  —  As statements of intent in phone design go, it's hard to think of a stronger one than the original Mi Mix.
Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
What to expect from Apple on September 12: OLED iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with LCD displays, Apple Watch with LTE, 4K Apple TV with HDR, more  —  This Tuesday, the first-ever event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Apple's iconic iPhone.
Foo Yun Chee / Reuters:
Google appeals record EU antitrust fine but says it has not asked for an interim order to suspend decision  —  BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google (GOOGL.O) appealed on Monday against a record 2.4-billion-euro ($2.9 billion) EU antitrust fine, with its chances of success boosted by Intel's (INTC.O) …
Tom Simonite / Wired:
Vladimir Putin says the nation leading in artificial intelligence will rule the world as Russia, China, and the US compete for the best AI tech  —  FOR MANY RUSSIAN students, the academic year started last Friday with tips on planetary domination from President Vladimir Putin.
Financial Times:
France, Germany, Spain, Italy take aim at US tech giants in plan to tax on revenues instead of profits; passage requires unanimous approval by EU member states  —  Paris and Berlin are mounting a joint offensive to tax internet giants such as Google and Amazon based on revenues generated in EU countries …
Mike Masnick / Techdirt:
After settling with songwriters over mechanical rights, Spotify is now challenging the applicability of this copyright to its business in another lawsuit  —  Hold on tight: we're going to get down into the weeds a bit on a copyright issue.  In early 2016, we wrote about the …

