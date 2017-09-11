|Scott Shane / New York Times:
|The Daily Beast:
|Chao Deng / Wall Street Journal:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
|Tom Simonite / Wired:
|David Robinson / Stack Overflow Blog:
|Holly Hartman / Houston Chronicle:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Financial Times:
|Pan Yue / China Money Network:
|Mike Masnick / Techdirt:
|Mike Shields / Business Insider:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:00 AM ET, September 11, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Ruby Cramer / BuzzFeed:
|Virginia Heffernan / Politico:
|Nolan Bauerle / CoinDesk:
|Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
|Anton Shilov / AnandTech: