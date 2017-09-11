Open Links In New Tab
September 11, 2017, 7:55 AM
Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
What to expect from Apple on September 12: OLED iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with LCD displays, Apple Watch with LTE, 4K Apple TV with HDR, more  —  This Tuesday, the first-ever event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Apple's iconic iPhone.
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
iOS 11 GM leak reveals details about new iPhone features including Face ID, animated emoji, 4K at 60fps, possibility of True Tone display, revised AirPods, more
David Robinson / Stack Overflow Blog:
Stack Overflow site metrics from high-income countries show Python is fastest-growing major programming language, with the highest trafficked tag on the site  —  We recently explored how wealthy countries (those defined as high-income by the World Bank) tend to visit a different set of technologies than the rest of the world.
Pan Yue / China Money Network:
Chinese AI and robotics startup Roobo raises $53M Series B, after raising $100M in September last year  —  Seven Seas Partners, a Chinese venture capital firm established by former Tencent Holdings Ltd's chief technology officer Jeff Xiong, has led a RMB350 million (US$53 million) …
Mike Shields / Business Insider:
After bringing in more than $500M in 2016, Vevo says it expects 130% growth this year and has locked in nearly $200M in upfront ad buys  —  - Vevo - the so-called Hulu for music videos - is seeing a surge in audience, thanks to artists like Taylor Swift.  — Since embracing a TV-like selling model …
Mike Masnick / Techdirt:
After settling with songwriters over mechanical rights, Spotify is now challenging the applicability of this copyright to its business in another lawsuit  —  Hold on tight: we're going to get down into the weeds a bit on a copyright issue.  In early 2016, we wrote about the …
Nolan Bauerle / CoinDesk:
Q2 2017 Blockchain Report: ICO funding hits $797M, exceeding VC funding in blockchain industry by 3x; total value of all cryptocurrencies is $100B, up 4x QoQ  —  To download the full State of Blockchain Q2 2017, visit CoinDesk Research.  —  Q2 at a glance:  — The asset class diversifies and bitcoin's total dominance wanes.
Manish Singh / NDTV Gadgets 360:
A look at how Indian smartphone makers like Micromax lost the war against Chinese firms, which surpassed 50% of the Indian market this year, according to IDC  —  “The government should be more supportive of their people.”  Narendra Bansal, founder of Intex Technologies …
Lily Hay Newman / Wired:
Equifax breach exposes the problems with using social security numbers as a unique identifiers in the digital age
