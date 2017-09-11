Open Links In New Tab
September 11, 2017, 5:35 AM
Scott Shane / New York Times:
Investigation shows how suspected Russian operators used fake accounts on Twitter and Facebook to spread anti-Clinton messages and promote hacked material  —  Sometimes an international offensive begins with a few shots that draw little notice.  So it was last year when Melvin Redick of Harrisburg …
Chao Deng / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: China plans to shut down domestic bitcoin exchanges and ban commercial trading of all virtual currencies  —  Authorities to ban commercial trading of all virtual currencies  —  BEIJING—Chinese authorities plan to shut down domestic bitcoin exchanges, delivering a final blow …
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
iOS 11 GM leak reveals details about new iPhone features including Face ID, animated emoji, 4K at 60fps, possibility of True Tone display, revised AirPods, more
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
iOS 11 GM leak shows LTE Apple Watch may use same phone number as iPhone and reveals an image of a Watch with red Digital Crown and a face showing signal meter
David Robinson / Stack Overflow Blog:
Stack Overflow site metrics from high-income countries show Python is fastest-growing major programming language, with the highest trafficked tag on the site  —  We recently explored how wealthy countries (those defined as high-income by the World Bank) tend to visit a different set of technologies than the rest of the world.
Manish Singh / NDTV Gadgets 360:
A look at how Indian smartphone makers like Micromax lost the war against Chinese firms, which surpassed 50% of the Indian market this year, according to IDC  —  “The government should be more supportive of their people.”  Narendra Bansal, founder of Intex Technologies …
Thanks:@refsrc
Mike Shields / Business Insider:
After bringing in more than $500M in 2016, Vevo says it expects 130% growth this year and has locked in nearly $200M in upfront ad buys  —  - Vevo - the so-called Hulu for music videos - is seeing a surge in audience, thanks to artists like Taylor Swift.  — Since embracing a TV-like selling model …
Mike Masnick / Techdirt:
After settling with songwriters over mechanical rights, Spotify is now challenging the applicability of this copyright to its business in another lawsuit  —  Hold on tight: we're going to get down into the weeds a bit on a copyright issue.  In early 2016, we wrote about the …
Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
Linxo, a French startup that aggregates multiple bank accounts into single dashboard, raises $24M  —  French startup Linxo just raised $24 million (€20 million) from three financial institutions — Crédit Agricole, Crédit Mutuel Arkéa and MAIF.
Nolan Bauerle / CoinDesk:
Q2 2017 Blockchain Report: ICO funding hits $797M, exceeding VC funding in blockchain industry by 3x; total value of all cryptocurrencies is $100B, up 4x QoQ  —  To download the full State of Blockchain Q2 2017, visit CoinDesk Research.  —  Q2 at a glance:  — The asset class diversifies and bitcoin's total dominance wanes.
From Mediagazer

Joseph Lawler / Washington Examiner:
Eric Bolling's 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling, dies hours after Fox News announced it was parting ways with his father

Sopan Deb / New York Times:
Amid Irma, some question the value of TV reporters broadcasting in hurricanes; others say visuals are essential to persuade people to take threats seriously

Karen K. Ho / Columbia Journalism Review:
Univision goes on lockdown ahead of Hurricane Irma

Earlier Picks

