September 10, 2017, 8:00 PM
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
Leaked iOS 11 firmware indicates Apple's new phones are called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X  —  We think we know the names of the new iPhones, thanks to the iOS firmware.  Apple's three new phones are called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X (via Steven Troughton Smith).
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
iOS 11 GM leak reveals details about new iPhone features including Face ID, animated emoji, 4K at 60fps, possibility of True Tone display, revised AirPods, more  —  Here we go.  We're digging through the iOS 11 GM we received this evening to unpack what we can learn about the D22 'iPhone 8 …
Benjamin Mayo / 9to5Mac:
iOS 11 GM leak shows LTE Apple Watch may use same phone number as iPhone and reveals an image of a Watch with red Digital Crown and a face showing signal meter
The Daily Beast:
Theoretically, how many people could Russians reach with $100K in Facebook ads? Up to 70M in the US, if smartly targeted  —  Russian-funded covert propaganda posts on Facebook were likely seen by a minimum of 23 million people and might have reached as many as 70 million …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Equifax's website for checking if your data was affected by the breach produces confusing or inaccurate results
Tony Romm / Recode:
House Energy and Commerce Committee, Financial Services Committee, and New York attorney general announce probes into Equifax breach
Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
YouTube starts rolling out HDR video support to Android app, available on Google Pixel, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note8, LG V30, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium  —  Update (2:18 PM PT) — Since originally publishing this article, Google has also started to push out HDR YouTube support for the Google Pixel, LG V30, and Sony Xperia XZ Premium.
Mike Shields / Business Insider:
After bringing in more than $500M in 2016, Vevo says it expects 130% growth this year and has locked in nearly $200M in upfront ad buys  —  - Vevo - the so-called Hulu for music videos - is seeing a surge in audience, thanks to artists like Taylor Swift.  — Since embracing a TV-like selling model …
Nolan Bauerle / CoinDesk:
Q2 2017 Blockchain Report: ICO funding hits $797M, exceeding VC funding in blockchain industry by 3x; total value of all cryptocurrencies is $100B, up 4x QoQ  —  To download the full State of Blockchain Q2 2017, visit CoinDesk Research.  —  Q2 at a glance:  — The asset class diversifies and bitcoin's total dominance wanes.
Kavita Kumar / Star Tribune:
Best Buy pulls Kaspersky security software off its shelves amid outside concerns that Kaspersky could have ties to the Russian government
