September 7, 2017, 10:35 PM
Anders Melin / Bloomberg:
Three Equifax execs including CFO sold shares worth ~$1.8M days after breach found but before public disclosure; no filings list transactions as scheduled sales  —  Three Equifax Inc. senior executives sold shares worth almost $1.8 million in the days after the company discovered a security breach …
John Mannes / TechCrunch:
Microsoft and Facebook partner to launch Open Neural Network Exchange format, letting AI developers switch between frameworks easily  —  Facebook and Microsoft announced ONNX, the Open Neural Network Exchange this morning in respective blog posts.  The Exchange makes it easier …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: fingerprint scanner will be omitted from “iPhone 8” after production issues, which set back early production by a month and may create supply shortages  —  The widely anticipated 10th-anniversary iPhone, with an expected base price near $1,000, hit a speed bump or two related to its OLED display
Benny Evangelista / San Francisco Chronicle:
Silicon Valley fondly remembers Dogster cofounder Ted Rheingold, who died of cancer at 47  —  The last company Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur and angel investor Ted Rheingold advised was one that helps an overlooked segment of American consumers improve their credit scores.
Craig Silverman / BuzzFeed:
Experts say Facebook's reticence to reveal information about advertisers, as other media forums must, threatens the democratic process  —  Sen. Mark Warner suggested that Facebook should disclose the same information about political ads that radio and TV stations are required to.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Indiegogo says it will compel campaigns to provide status of product's development and update backers monthly  —  Indiegogo is making a pair of changes today that are designed to compel crowdfunding campaigns to be clearer with backers about the state of their products.
Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
Amazon seeks proposals from cities for a second HQ in North America, a “full equal” to Seattle HQ, and says it'll invest $5B+ and grow it to 50,000 employees  —  Amazon plans to build a second headquarters in a North American city to be determined, saying the new $5 billion campus will be a …
Pew Research Center:
Pew 2017 study of news use on social media: 55% of US people aged 50+ get news on social sites, up 10% YoY; Twitter users who get news on site up 15% YoY to 74%  —  As of August 2017, two-thirds (67%) of Americans report that they get at least some of their news on social media …
Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
MIT and IBM partner on $240M research lab, named MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab, with 10-year research agreement focused on AI and its applications  —  IBM and MIT came together today to sign a 10-year, $240 million partnership agreement that establishes the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab at the prestigious Cambridge, MA academic institution.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Google to sunset Drive app for desktop, with support ending December 11 and full shutdown on March 12, 2018, to be replaced by newer apps  —  Google will end support on December 11th  —  The aging Google Drive app for desktop is officially deprecated as of today, Google announced in a blog post.
Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
Disney CEO Bob Iger says Marvel and Star Wars titles will be streamed exclusively on its new service when it launches in late 2019  —  - Marvel and Star Wars titles will be streamed exclusively on the new Disney streaming platform when it launches in late 2019, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger.
Gerrit De Vynck / Bloomberg:
Canadian-based Kik plans $125M ICO, says it won't allow investors from its home country to participate due to weak guidance from Ontario Securities Commission  —  Messaging app plans to raise $125 million total in offering  —  Kik CEO said ‘weak guidance’ from OSC led to the decision

September 7, 2017

This is a Techmeme archive page.

Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Atlassian launches Stride, a Slack-like workplace communication tool; free tier stores 25K messages, has 5GB file storage while $3/user/mo. tier removes limits
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Spotify and Hulu partner to offer both services in a bundle to US students for $4.99/month, will offer other bundles to more customers in future
Jason Schwartz / Politico:
Facebook is undermining its fact checking efforts by withholding data from its media partners, citing user privacy, such as which false stories are most popular
Karissa Bell / Mashable:
Instagram says it's testing a feature for users to share their Story directly to Facebook
