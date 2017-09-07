|Alex Stamos / Facebook:
|Washington Post:
|Todd Bishop / GeekWire:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Kurt Schlosser / GeekWire:
|Ron Miller / TechCrunch:
|Robin Emmott / Reuters:
|Chaos Computer Club:
|Jason Schwartz / Politico:
|Karissa Bell / Mashable:
|Bloomberg:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:05 PM ET, September 7, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Kirsten Korosec / The Verge:
|Kia Kokalitcheva / Axios:
|Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
|Michal Lev-Ram / Fortune:
|Timothy B. Lee / Ars Technica:
|Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
|Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Uber Engineering Blog:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|Alison Snyder / Axios:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|David Meyer / Fortune: