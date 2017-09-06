Open Links In New Tab
September 6, 2017, 10:30 AM
Saritha Rai / Bloomberg:
Apple's refusal to approve the Indian government's anti-spam Do Not Disturb iOS app is frustrating telecom regulatory officials  —  Apple Inc.'s refusal so far to approve the Indian government's anti-spam iPhone app is infuriating regulators, potentially harming the company's efforts to sell more products in the country.
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
Symantec: Dragonfly group of hackers has penetrated operational networks of multiple US and European energy companies that control key parts of the power grid  —  Intrusion into power companies' operational networks is a dramatic escalation.  —  Nation-sponsored hackers have penetrated …
STAT:
Investigation finds IBM's Watson for Oncology program, pitched as an AI-based system for cancer care, falls far short of the expectations IBM created for it  —  t was an audacious undertaking, even for one of the most storied American companies: With a single machine, IBM would tackle humanity's …
Diane Bartz / Reuters:
Lenovo pays $3.5M to settle with FTC and 31 states over claims it preloaded laptop software that compromised user security between 2014 and 2015  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lenovo Inc, a major laptop maker, has agreed to pay $3.5 million and make changes in how it sells laptops in order …
Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook offers labels “hundreds of millions of dollars” to cover infringing music in user-uploaded videos, as it improves copyright flagging tech  —  Would allow users to legally include songs in uploaded videos  —  Social network is challenging YouTube as hub for video on web
Chris Velazco / Engadget:
Samsung Galaxy Note8 review: terrific build, great dual camera and display, puts S Pen to good use, but not huge upgrade from S8+ and is very expensive  —  Last year's Galaxy Note 7 was a big step forward for the Note line, pairing an impeccably built body with an updated S Pen and excellent performance.
David Ruddock / Android Police:
Note8 review: great smartphone packed with features, but it's definitely too expensive, secondary telephoto camera disappoints, fingerprint scanning is subpar
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:30 AM ET, September 6, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Mike Allen / Axios:
Source: Charlie Rose will be sitting down with Stephen Bannon at Breitbart's offices today for an interview which will be broadcast on 60 Minutes this Sunday

New York Times:
Sources describe fallout for the new CNN Investigates unit after retracting a Scaramucci story and firing three journalists: scope narrowed, KFILE team moved

Todd Spangler / Variety:
E.W. Scripps' online news network Newsy to launch as a cable TV channel, after Scripps buys carriage contracts from RLTV

Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
Critical flaw found in Apache Struts, a popular Java web app framework, has been present since 2008, and may affect 65% of Fortune 500 firms; patch is available
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Xiaomi partners with Google to launch mid-range $234 Mi A1 handset as part of Android One initiative in 40 markets, starting in India
Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, IBM, Google, and many other tech companies express disappointment in Trump's decision to end DACA immigration program
Facebook: Barack Obama and Mark Zuckerberg
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
YouTube updates iOS app, letting users with 100+ subscribers live stream what's on their iPhone's screen, following Android version
