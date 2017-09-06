|Washington Post:
|Alex Stamos / Facebook:
|Cyrus Farivar / Ars Technica:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|STAT:
|Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
|Hollywood Reporter:
|David Meyer / Fortune:
|Mark Wilson / Co.Design:
|Bloomberg:
|Timothy B. Lee / Ars Technica:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Peter Rudegeair / Wall Street Journal:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Michal Lev-Ram / Fortune:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:40 PM ET, September 6, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Hamza Shaban / Washington Post:
|Uber Engineering Blog:
|Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
|Liana B. Baker / Reuters:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Sewell Chan / New York Times:
|Alison Griswold / Quartz:
|Saritha Rai / Bloomberg:
|Sara Fischer / Axios:
|Stephanie Bodoni / Bloomberg:
|Diane Bartz / Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Chris Velazco / Engadget: