|Hollywood Reporter:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|STAT:
|David Meyer / Fortune:
|Saritha Rai / Bloomberg:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Sewell Chan / New York Times:
|Stephanie Bodoni / Bloomberg:
|Farhad Manjoo / New York Times:
|Sara Fischer / Axios:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Liana B. Baker / Reuters:
|Tom Simonite / Wired:
|Alison Griswold / Quartz:
|Tas Bindi / ZDNet:
|Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:15 PM ET, September 6, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Mark Wilson / Co.Design:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Shannon Liao / The Verge:
|Mohit Kumar / The Hacker News:
|Matt Burgess / WIRED UK:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Cory Doctorow / Locus Online Perspectives:
|Ryan Knutson / Wall Street Journal:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Kenneth Rapoza / Forbes:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Diane Bartz / Reuters:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|David Gauthier-Villars / Wall Street Journal:
|Chris Velazco / Engadget: