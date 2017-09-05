Open Links In New Tab
Chris Velazco / Engadget:
Samsung Galaxy Note8 review: terrific build, great dual camera and display, puts S Pen to good use, but not huge upgrade from S8+ and is very expensive  —  Last year's Galaxy Note 7 was a big step forward for the Note line, pairing an impeccably built body with an updated S Pen and excellent performance.
John Lanchester / London Review of Books:
An in-depth critique of Facebook and how its quest for growth and monetization shapes and distorts company's stated mission of simply connecting people  —  At the end of June, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook had hit a new level: two billion monthly active users.
Ben Court / Men's Health:
Inside Apple's exercise lab, where the company says it has collected fitness data from over 10,000 participants to optimize Watch's fitness-focused algorithms  —  he Tesla jam out front, the bike commuters riding one-handed while clutching MacBooks, the Apple Watches on everyone's wrists …
Manish Singh / NDTV Gadgets 360:
Facebook bid $600M for online streaming rights of a popular cricket tournament in India for 5 years but was outbid by Star India  —  As Facebook gets serious about video, the social giant's ambitions for live streaming were on display on Monday in India where it put a bid north of $600 million …
Jonathan Keane / Tech.eu:
Digital identity management firm ForgeRock raises $88M Series D led by Accel  —  Digital identity management firm ForgeRock has raised $88 million in a Series D round led by Accel with participation from KKR.  —  First founded in Norway and now based in San Francisco …
Tim Ingham / Music Business Worldwide:
Apple says it is ending its ten-year-old annual Apple Music Festival in the UK and will likely concentrate on one-off events and original content efforts  —  Apple has confirmed to MBW that it will no longer be hosting the annual Apple Music Festival at London's Roundhouse.
Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
Popular YouTube ripping site, YouTube-MP3, settles with RIAA and will shut down indefinitely  —  YouTube-MP3, the world's leading YouTube ripping site, has agreed to shut down indefinitely and hand over its domain to the RIAA.  A private settlement agreement, including an undisclosed payment …
Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
China bans companies from raising money through ICOs, asks local regulators to inspect 60 major ICO platforms  —  - Chinese regulators are about to start a campaign related to the country's initial coin offerings (ICO), according to a Caixin report  — In a document, authorities …
 

tronc, inc.:
Tronc acquires outstanding interests of Daily News LP, owner of New York Daily News and NYDailyNews.com

Annie Karni / Politico:
In his first post-White House gig, Sean Spicer signs with Worldwide Speakers Group; he will speak at a conference in NYC on September 11

Matthew Nussbaum / Politico:
EPA accuses AP reporter of “incredibly misleading story” that said staff were not present at Houston's flooded toxic waste sites yet confirms story's key points

