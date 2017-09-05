|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Chris Velazco / Engadget:
|David Ruddock / Android Police:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
|Diane Bartz / Reuters:
|David Gauthier-Villars / Wall Street Journal:
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|John Lanchester / London Review of Books:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Bloomberg:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:50 PM ET, September 5, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|Jonathan Keane / Tech.eu:
|Ben Court / Men's Health:
|Michael Mimoso / Threatpost:
|Natasha Singer / New York Times:
|Tim Ingham / Music Business Worldwide:
|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC: