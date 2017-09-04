|Saheli Roy Choudhury / CNBC:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Ben Arnold / NPD Group:
|Rob Price / Business Insider:
|Don Clark / New York Times:
|Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
|Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Rani Molla / Recode:
|Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
|Jordan Crook / TechCrunch:
|Tnooz:
|Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:30 PM ET, September 4, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sean O'Neill / Skift:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Amanda Lee / South China Morning Post:
|Brian Crecente / Rolling Stone:
|Kerry Flynn / Mashable:
|Casey Newton / The Verge: