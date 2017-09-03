Open Links In New Tab
September 3, 2017, 8:15 PM
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
SEC: Roku files for up to $100M IPO; Roku had $399M revenue in fiscal 2016, up 25% from 2015  —  Streaming device company Roku filed for a public offering on Friday, looking to raise up to $100 million.  —  Roku has benefited from the explosive popularity of over-the-top TV platforms like Netflix …
Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
Huawei announces Kirin 970 smartphone chipset bound for the upcoming Mate 10, with a dedicated neural processing unit  —  Huawei's Kirin 970 smartphone chipset features mobile artificial intelligence with a dedicated neural processing unit, an 8-core CPU, and a 12-core GPU, along with 5.5 million transistors.
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Access to stolen contact info of Instagram users sold for $10 per search via a now-offline site; Instagram now says non-verified users may have been impacted  —  Selena Gomez was first.  Who's next?  —  A bug that exposed users' contact information affected a far greater number of accounts than Instagram originally said.
Amanda Lee / South China Morning Post:
At a KFC outlet in Hangzhou, China, Alipay launches “Smile to Pay”, the first commercial system to use facial recognition to identify payers  —  Ant Financial, which operates the Alipay electronic payment platform used in Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall online shopping sites …
Josh Marshall / Talking Points Memo:
How publishers' extreme reliance on various Google services gives Google effective monopoly power, stifles criticism, and sometimes results in unexpected losses  —  An unintended effect of Google's heavy-handed attempt to silence Barry Lynn and his Open Markets program at New America …
Brian Crecente / Rolling Stone:
Jury awards iLife Technologies $10M in damages after finding that Nintendo's Wii infringed on iLife's motion-sensing accelerometer patents; Nintendo will appeal  —  Nintendo says it will fight verdict  —  A jury in Dallas, Texas today awarded $10 million to iLife after finding that Nintendo …
 

Matthew Nussbaum / Politico:
EPA accuses AP reporter of “incredibly misleading story” that said staff were not present at Houston's flooded toxic waste sites yet confirms story's key points

Jack Shafer / Politico:
The history of The New York Times' op-ed page shows it was created to make readers think: going too far is better than not going far enough

Dave Zeitlin / The Pennsylvania Gazette:
Profile of Washington Post White House reporter Ashley Parker, whose deeply sourced stories have made her a well-known figure in the political world

Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Changes to Apple exec bio page show that Craig Federighi is now in charge of Siri, instead of Eddy Cue
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will begin rollout to mainstream users worldwide starting October 17
Financial Times:
Sources: Apple is in talks to move its original content division to The Culver Studios, the iconic Hollywood studio where Gone With The Wind was filmed
Tony Romm / Recode:
Tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft call on President Trump to preserve the DACA program
