September 3, 2017, 12:35 AM
Casey Newton / The Verge:
A site, now offline, sold access to hacked Instagram users' contact info for $10 a search; Instagram now says non-verified users may have been impacted  —  Selena Gomez was first.  Who's next?  —  A bug that exposed users' contact information affected a far greater number of accounts than Instagram originally said.
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
SEC: Roku files for up to $100M IPO; Roku had $399M revenue in fiscal 2016, up 25% from 2015  —  Streaming device company Roku filed for a public offering on Friday, looking to raise up to $100 million.  —  Roku has benefited from the explosive popularity of over-the-top TV platforms like Netflix …
Corinne Reichert / ZDNet:
Huawei announces Kirin 970 smartphone chipset bound for the upcoming Mate 10, with a dedicated neural processing unit  —  Huawei's Kirin 970 smartphone chipset features mobile artificial intelligence with a dedicated neural processing unit, an 8-core CPU, and a 12-core GPU, along with 5.5 million transistors.
Josh Marshall / Talking Points Memo:
How publishers' extreme reliance on various Google services gives Google effective monopoly power, stifles criticism, and sometimes results in unexpected losses  —  An unintended effect of Google's heavy-handed attempt to silence Barry Lynn and his Open Markets program at New America …
Kashmir Hill / Gizmodo:
Reporter details pressure from Google and bosses to take down 2011 Forbes post criticizing Google practices with Plus and search; Google says info was under NDA
Tony Romm / Recode:
Tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft call on President Trump to preserve the DACA program  —  The letter is organized by Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us, a day before Trump is expected to announce a policy change.  —  The chief executives of Apple, Amazon …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will begin rollout to mainstream users worldwide starting October 17  —  Microsoft will begin rolling out the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on October 17.  Here's what to expect.  —  Microsoft officially confirmed on September 1 …
Brian Crecente / Rolling Stone:
Jury awards iLife Technologies $10M in damages after finding that Nintendo's Wii infringed on iLife's motion-sensing accelerometer patents; Nintendo will appeal  —  Nintendo says it will fight verdict  —  A jury in Dallas, Texas today awarded $10 million to iLife after finding that Nintendo …
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Changes to Apple exec bio page show that Craig Federighi is now in charge of Siri, instead of Eddy Cue  —  There's a new executive in charge of Apple's AI assistant, Siri.  —  Apple updated its leadership page on Friday with new profiles for China managing director Isabel Ge Mahe, and Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's new head of HR.
Amanda Lee / South China Morning Post:
At a KFC outlet in Hangzhou, China, Alipay launches “Smile to Pay”, the first commercial system to use facial recognition to identify payers  —  Ant Financial, which operates the Alipay electronic payment platform used in Alibaba's Taobao and Tmall online shopping sites …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:35 AM ET, September 3, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Jack Shafer / Politico:
The history of The New York Times' op-ed page shows it was created to make readers think: going too far is better than not going far enough

Ian Burrell / The Drum:
NewsWhip research shows Associated Press content generates almost 35M engagements/month on Facebook, beating any single publisher

Ricardo Bilton / Nieman Lab:
ProPublica creates its first Facebook Messenger bot, to collect readers' stories about hate speech on Facebook

Financial Times:
Sources: Apple is in talks to move its original content division to The Culver Studios, the iconic Hollywood studio where Gone With The Wind was filmed
Jim Dalrymple / The Loop:
Apple announces event on September 12 at 10am PT in Steve Jobs Theater at its new Apple Park campus, where new iPhones are expected
