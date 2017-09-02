Open Links In New Tab
September 2, 2017, 2:00 AM
Kashmir Hill / Gizmodo:
Reporter details pressure from Google and bosses to take down 2011 Forbes post criticizing Google practices with Plus and search; Google says info was under NDA  —  The story in the New York Times this week was unsettling: The New America Foundation, a major think tank …
Josh Marshall / Talking Points Memo:
How publishers' extreme reliance on various Google services gives Google effective monopoly power, stifles criticism, and sometimes results in unexpected losses  —  An unintended effect of Google's heavy-handed attempt to silence Barry Lynn and his Open Markets program at New America …
Casey Newton / The Verge:
A site, now offline, sold access to hacked Instagram users' contact info for $10 a search; Instagram now says non-verified users may have been impacted  —  Selena Gomez was first.  Who's next?  —  A bug that exposed users' contact information affected a far greater number of accounts than Instagram originally said.
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
SEC: Roku files for up to $100M IPO; Roku had $399M revenue in fiscal 2016, up 25% from 2015  —  Streaming device company Roku filed for a public offering on Friday, looking to raise up to $100 million.  —  Roku has benefited from the explosive popularity of over-the-top TV platforms like Netflix …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft call on President Trump to preserve the DACA program  —  The letter is organized by Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us, a day before Trump is expected to announce a policy change.  —  The chief executives of Apple, Amazon …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will begin rollout to mainstream users worldwide starting October 17  —  Microsoft will begin rolling out the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on October 17.  Here's what to expect.  —  Microsoft officially confirmed on September 1 …
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Changes to Apple exec bio page show that Craig Federighi is now in charge of Siri, instead of Eddy Cue  —  There's a new executive in charge of Apple's AI assistant, Siri.  —  Apple updated its leadership page on Friday with new profiles for China managing director Isabel Ge Mahe, and Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's new head of HR.
Financial Times:
Sources: Apple is in talks to move its original content division to The Culver Studios, the iconic Hollywood studio where Gone With The Wind was filmed  —  Apple is eyeing the studio where films from Gone With The Wind to The Matrix were shot, as the base for its big push into Hollywood production.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google's Search app on iOS gets a Twitter-like Trends feature, faster Instant Answers  —  Google's search app on iOS is adding a Trending Searches feature, similar to Twitter or Facebook's Trends, with an update that rolled out later in the day on Thursday.  According to the app's added …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:00 AM ET, September 2, 2017.

From Mediagazer

Jordan Cohen / The New York Times Company:
The New York Times appoints Janet Elder to build an operation allowing it to to seek philanthropic funding for more ambitious projects

Bryan Lowry / Kansas City Star:
Breitbart has hired Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, candidate for governor, and vice chair of Trump's election commission, as a columnist

Ian Burrell / The Drum:
NewsWhip research shows Associated Press content generates almost 35M engagements/month on Facebook, beating any single publisher

Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
California DMV website shows Samsung has secured a permit to test self-driving cars
Jim Dalrymple / The Loop:
Apple announces event on September 12 at 10am PT in Steve Jobs Theater at its new Apple Park campus, where new iPhones are expected
