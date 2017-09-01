Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
September 1, 2017, 9:20 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Tony Romm / Recode:
Tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft call on President Trump to preserve the DACA program  —  The letter is organized by Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us, a day before Trump is expected to announce a policy change.  —  The chief executives of Apple, Amazon …
Kashmir Hill / Gizmodo:
Reporter recounts being pressured by Google and her bosses to take down a Forbes piece in 2011 criticizing Google's monopolistic practices with Plus and search  —  The story in the New York Times this week was unsettling: The New America Foundation, a major think tank, was getting rid …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will begin rollout to mainstream users worldwide starting October 17  —  Microsoft will begin rolling out the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on October 17.  Here's what to expect.  —  Microsoft officially confirmed on September 1 …
Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
Spotify's head of original video and podcasting, Tom Calderone, is leaving as firm rethinks its video strategy, tying it more closely to music  —  Streaming company says videos will focus around music  —  Spotify Ltd. is parting ways with Tom Calderone, the head of original video and podcasts …
Jim Dalrymple / The Loop:
Apple announces event on September 12 at 10am PT in Steve Jobs Theater at its new Apple Park campus, where new iPhones are expected  —  Apple on Thursday announced an event which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater located at the company's new Apple Park campus.  The event will take place on September 12 at 10:00 am.
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
Blake Ross, Firefox co-founder and former Facebook exec, joins Uber part-time to develop product strategy  —  - Blake Ross, the founder of Firefox and a former Facebook executive, will join Uber to develop product strategy, he said on Thursday.  — The ride-hailing company has plenty of work to do …
More: Seeking Alpha, Fortune, and Axios
Facebook: Blake RossTweets: @blakeross
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Hands-on with €399 Moto X4, which has 5.2" 1080p display, 12MP and 8MP dual cameras, IP68, Snapdragon 630, 3000mAh battery; ships Sept. in Europe, fall in US  —  The latest Moto X hits Europe in September, US later this fall  —  After a short hiatus, Motorola is bringing …
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
California DMV website shows Samsung has secured a permit to test self-driving cars  —  Samsung got approval to test autonomous vehicles on state roads in California, according to the CA Department of Motor Vehicle's website.  The DMV maintains an ongoing list of companies and organizations …
Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Microsoft brings its Mixer Create app to iOS and Android, letting users stream and broadcast games, pair with PC or Xbox, more  —  Mixer, the game streaming service that Microsoft acquired last year, unveiled mobile apps for iOS and Android that let players stream on the go and share experiences in their favorite mobile games.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Expanding the fight against child labor in mining  —  Microsoft commitment will enable nonprofit Pact to expand its critical work in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
eero:
What is a WiFi extender?  —  Read about how a WiFi extender won't solve your WiFi issues the same way a mesh network will.
Zoho:
Hop, skip, and jump over the pitfalls of duplicate data!  —  Have you ever had the same email sent multiple times to the same customer during a campaign?  Ever had the same lead assigned to multiple sales reps, and had to deal with an irate prospect?
Worldpay:
Missed our Virtual Reality webinar ft. VentureBeat?  —  We ran it like a podcast and had a really informative discussion around VR payments.  Listen now, on-demand.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:20 AM ET, September 1, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
Glenn Beck announces layoffs for 20% of staff at TheBlaze and Mercury Radio Arts; source estimates number at about 50

Colin Moynihan / New York Times:
Local union president says Village Voice will lay off 13 of 17 union workers when print edition ends the third week of September

Bryan Lowry / Kansas City Star:
Breitbart has hired Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, candidate for governor, and vice chair of Trump's election commission, as a columnist

More News

Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
After documenting botnet attack on ProPublica, DFR Lab faced its own attack from bots and impersonators, who use follows, likes, retweets to intimidate users

Earlier Picks

Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Lenovo debuts $1,330+ Yoga 920 with 4K display, $649 Yoga 720, $1K+ Miix 520 detachable, $349 Lenovo Explore AR headset, $80 pack that adds Alexa to its tablets
Tony Romm / Recode:
Apple breaks its silence on net neutrality, urging the FCC not to roll back ban against fast lanes
Natt Garun / The Verge:
Instagram rolls out Stories to desktop and mobile web starting today, with ability to upload from mobile web coming in next few months
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor