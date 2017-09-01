Open Links In New Tab
September 1, 2017, 4:40 PM
Kashmir Hill / Gizmodo:
Reporter details pressure from Google and bosses to take down 2011 Forbes post criticizing Google practices with Plus and search; Google says info was under NDA  —  The story in the New York Times this week was unsettling: The New America Foundation, a major think tank …
Josh Marshall / Talking Points Memo:
How publishers' extreme reliance on various Google services gives Google effective monopoly power, stifles criticism, and sometimes results in unexpected losses  —  An unintended effect of Google's heavy-handed attempt to silence Barry Lynn and his Open Markets program at New America …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Tech firms including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft call on President Trump to preserve the DACA program  —  The letter is organized by Zuckerberg-backed FWD.us, a day before Trump is expected to announce a policy change.  —  The chief executives of Apple, Amazon …
Financial Times:
Sources: Apple is in talks to move its original content division to The Culver Studios, the iconic Hollywood studio where Gone With The Wind was filmed  —  Apple is eyeing the studio where films from Gone With The Wind to The Matrix were shot, as the base for its big push into Hollywood production.
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft's Windows 10 Fall Creators Update will begin rollout to mainstream users worldwide starting October 17  —  Microsoft will begin rolling out the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on October 17.  Here's what to expect.  —  Microsoft officially confirmed on September 1 …
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Changes to Apple exec bio page show that Craig Federighi is now in charge of Siri, instead of Eddy Cue  —  There's a new executive in charge of Apple's AI assistant, Siri.  —  Apple updated its leadership page on Friday with new profiles for China managing director Isabel Ge Mahe, and Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's new head of HR.
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
OmiseGo and Qtum become first ICO-issued Ethereum ERC20-based crypto tokens to pass $1B market cap  —  It was always likely to happen, but the speed in which the first ICOs worth more than $1 billion have arrived is surprising.  —  Today both OmiseGO (OMG) and Qtum passed a $1 billion market cap today …
Li Dongmei / China Money Network:
China's Abcfintech raises $30M Series A for its AI software that helps financial firms with securities research and investment decisions  —  Abcfintech, a Chinese AI services provider targeting the financial services sector, has raised a total of US$30 million through an angel round and a series A round.
 

Jordan Cohen / The New York Times Company:
The New York Times appoints Janet Elder to build an operation allowing it to to seek philanthropic funding for more ambitious projects

Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
Sources: Tencent Music plans to sell about 3% stake at $10B valuation to strategic partners like labels to secure music rights in China ahead of an IPO

Jim Waterson / BuzzFeed:
Memo: The BBC's flagship news show, Today, is preparing to include online news sources and coverage by foreign media in its daily print newspaper review

Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
California DMV website shows Samsung has secured a permit to test self-driving cars
Jim Dalrymple / The Loop:
Apple announces event on September 12 at 10am PT in Steve Jobs Theater at its new Apple Park campus, where new iPhones are expected
