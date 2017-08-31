Open Links In New Tab
August 31, 2017, 9:40 PM
Jim Dalrymple / The Loop:
Apple announces event on September 12 at 10am PT in Steve Jobs Theater at its new Apple Park campus, where new iPhones are expected  —  Apple on Thursday announced an event which will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater located at the company's new Apple Park campus.  The event will take place on September 12 at 10:00 am.
Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Hands-on with €399 Moto X4, which has 5.2" 1080p display, 12MP and 8MP dual cameras, IP68, Snapdragon 630, 3000mAh battery; ships Sept. in Europe, fall in US  —  The latest Moto X hits Europe in September, US later this fall  —  After a short hiatus, Motorola is bringing …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Lenovo debuts $1,330+ Yoga 920 with 4K display, $649 Yoga 720, $1K+ Miix 520 detachable, $349 Lenovo Explore AR headset, $80 pack that adds Alexa to its tablets  —  At its IFA 2017 event today, Lenovo took the wraps off three refreshed laptops, its new Windows Mixed Reality headset …
Nat Levy / GeekWire:
Microsoft brings its Mixer Create app to iOS and Android, letting users stream and broadcast games, pair with PC or Xbox, more  —  Mixer, the game streaming service that Microsoft acquired last year, unveiled mobile apps for iOS and Android that let players stream on the go and share experiences in their favorite mobile games.
Natt Garun / The Verge:
Instagram rolls out Stories to desktop and mobile web starting today, with ability to upload from mobile web coming in next few months  —  Mobile web upload is coming soon  —  Instagram is adding the ability for you to view Stories on desktop and mobile web so you can see the ephemeral posts on larger screens.
Tony Romm / Recode:
Apple breaks its silence on net neutrality, urging the FCC not to roll back ban against fast lanes  —  It's the company's first comments in the 2017 debate.  —  Apple is breaking its silence on net neutrality, urging the Trump administration to preserve strong rules that prevent the likes of AT&T …
Tom Krisher / Associated Press:
Lyft expands full coverage to an additional 32 US states, bringing its total to 40, and says it has around 700,000 drivers  —  DETROIT (AP) — Lyft is driving into the countryside in an effort to raise ridership and steal market share from rival Uber.  The much smaller Lyft announced Thursday …
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
Blake Ross, Firefox co-founder and former Facebook exec, joins Uber part-time to develop product strategy  —  - Blake Ross, the founder of Firefox and a former Facebook executive, will join Uber to develop product strategy, he said on Thursday.  — The ride-hailing company has plenty of work to do …
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
After documenting botnet attack on ProPublica, DFR Lab faced its own attack from bots and impersonators, who use follows, likes, retweets to intimidate users  —  I awoke this morning to find my account on Twitter (@briankrebs) had attracted almost 12,000 new followers overnight.
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
California DMV website shows Samsung has secured a permit to test self-driving cars  —  Samsung got approval to test autonomous vehicles on state roads in California, according to the CA Department of Motor Vehicle's website.  The DMV maintains an ongoing list of companies and organizations …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
LG debuts V30 with 6" QHD OLED display, Snapdragon 835, 16MP standard and 13MP wide-angle rear cameras, IP68, and voice, face, fingerprint unlock; pricing TBD  —  During its IFA 2017 event today, LG unveiled the LG V30.  This is the phone LG hopes will take on Samsung's Galaxy Note8 and Apple's iPhone 8.
Chris Velazco / Engadget:
Hands-on with LG V30: the phone the G6 should have been, feels polished and focused with snappy performance, clean design, and is great for video shooting

Dan Seifert / The Verge:
Sony launches $700 Xperia XZ1 and $600 XZ1 Compact smartphones with Snapdragon 835, Android 8.0 Oreo, and a camera with 3D-scanning and 960fps slow motion video
Valentina Palladino / Ars Technica:
Garmin launches $299 Vivoactive 3 smartwatch with Garmin Pay and new sport profiles alongside $199 Vivosport and Vivomove HR activity trackers
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Logitech unveils Craft keyboard for Mac and Windows with a customizable creative input dial, available in October for $199.99
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Profile of Aaron Cashatt, who used a known bug discovered by researchers in 2012 and $50 in hardware to compromise hotel room locks and commit 75+ robberies
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Nest unveils Thermostat E with a new design, a simpler interface, lower $169 price, and almost all the same features, shipping Friday
Charlie Osborne / ZDNet:
FDA recalls around 465,000 St. Jude Medical pacemaker models in US, many implanted in patients, for firmware patching of vulnerabilities; OTA fix not an option
