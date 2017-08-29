Open Links In New Tab
August 29, 2017, 9:15 AM
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
Uber is pulling app feature allowing tracking of riders for up to five minutes after a trip  —  PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] is pulling a heavily criticized feature from its app that allowed it to track riders for up to five minutes after a trip …
DisplayMate:
Note8's display earns DisplayMate's highest-ever A+ grade, is 22% brighter than Galaxy S8's with peak brightness of 1,200 nits and an expanded color gamut  —  Introduction The key element for a great Smartphone has always been a truly innovative and top performing display …
Andrew Ross Sorkin / New York Times:
Interview with Tim Cook on his US mini-tour, Apple's “moral responsibility” to grow economy, political gridlock, climate change, more  —  AUSTIN, Tex. — “The reality is that government, for a long period of time, has for whatever set of reasons become less functional and isn't working at the speed that it once was.
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
Six firms including Akamai, Cloudflare, Google team up to disrupt WireX botnet, which compromised tens of thousands of Android devices and launched DDoS attacks  —  A half dozen technology and security companies — some of them competitors — issued the exact same press release today.
Brittany Crocker / Knoxville News-Sentinel:
Stormfront.org, the oldest white supremacist forum that has been online for about 20 years, has been suspended by its registrar Network Solutions  —  Stormfront, an international supremacist web forum, appears to have been seized by its website host, Network Solutions, LLC.  —  The forum disappeared Friday.
Anders Melin / Bloomberg:
Uber CEO pick Dara Khosrowshahi had $184.4M of unvested Expedia options as of stock's Friday closing price
Julie Bort / Business Insider:
Profile of Uber board's pick for CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who has been Expedia's CEO for 12 years and was CFO at Barry Diller's IAC prior to running Expedia
Reuters:
Philippines lifts one-month suspension on Uber operations after firm pays $3.72M fine and $5.87M to affected drivers  —  Karen Lema and Manolo Serapio Jr  —  MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines lifted its one-month suspension on Uber Technologies [UBER.UL] ahead of schedule on Tuesday …
From Mediagazer

Jon Swaine / The Guardian:
Emails show hoaxer distributed information for stories written by Claude Taylor and promoted by Louise Mensch; Taylor offers apology after being approached

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
Jeffrey Herbst, president and chief executive of the Newseum, steps down as board announces a financial review, which could trigger sale of its building

Lucia Moses / Digiday:
The Guardian announces launch of new nonprofit, at theguardian.org, to fund its journalism; the nonprofit has raised $1M since it was quietly founded last year

Bloomberg:
Whole Foods' first day as an Amazon subsidiary: several items' prices drop, Echo put on sale
Kerry Flynn / Mashable:
Facebook says Pages repeatedly sharing articles marked as false by 3rd-party fact-checkers won't be able to buy ads, but the bans won't necessarily be permanent

Daniel Rubino / Windows Central:
Microsoft says Steam VR, Minecraft, and Halo are coming to Windows Mixed Reality, provides more details about upcoming hardware for the holiday season
Dave Zatz / Zatz Not Funny!:
FCC filing confirms Sonos speaker with far field microphones for voice control, says it will work with multiple voice platforms and music services
Britta O'Boyle / Pocket-lint:
Fitbit announces $129 Flyer wireless headphones and $299 Ionic smartwatch with water resistance, GPS, Fitbit Pay, heart rate monitoring; both ship in October
