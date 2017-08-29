Open Links In New Tab
August 29, 2017, 10:20 PM
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple scrambles to land pricing deals with Hollywood on 4K content for its upcoming Apple TV; Apple wants to charge $20/movie, studios want $5-10 more  —  Tech giant wants to have major Hollywood films available in ultra-high definition on the new device
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Apple, continuing its fight with media partners, will likely only succeed with TV when it brings its original shows to market  —  4K movies?  Sure.  But that's not where Apple wanted to be in 2017.  —  Here's a head fake of a story: Apple and Hollywood studios are wrangling over pricing for …
Chris Kirkham / Wall Street Journal:
Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he plans to accept Uber CEO job and that the contract is still being finalized  —  Dara Khosrowshahi described his relationship with Travis Kalanick as ‘budding’  —  In his first public comments since Uber Technologies Inc. selected him as its new chief executive …
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Amazon now lets Echo play music across multiple rooms, debuts API to let Alexa control music on third-party connected speakers  —  Amazon Echo devices can now handle music playback across multiple rooms.  The company announced today Echo users can now synchronize music across devices in their home.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: DoJ opens preliminary probe into whether Uber executives breached Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; Uber says it's working with DoJ on the probe  —  Justice Department opens preliminary probe into whether managers at ride-sharing firm breached Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
Matthew Panzarino / TechCrunch:
Preview of six AR apps coming to iOS 11 using ARKit, from GIPHY, Walking Dead, Ikea, Food Network, and more, and thoughts on AR controls and other conventions  —  Over the past few weeks I've been steeping myself in the developer and investor community that is quickly sprouting up around ARKit.
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Google debuts preview of ARCore, a platform for Android devs to make AR apps, following Apple's ARKit, to first target Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S8 phones  —  Last week in San Francisco, Google showed me an app called Oz.  Oz is a kind of augmented reality picture book …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
YouTube gets a redesign, including easier access to navigation tabs, new Library and Account tabs, variable speed playback on mobile, and a new logo  —  Earlier this year, YouTube introduced a major redesign of its desktop website which delivered a cleaner look and new features like a “dark mode” for nighttime watching.
Tina Moore / New York Post:
NYPD scrapping 36K Nokia-made Windows phones given to staff in last two years as part of $160M program, will replace with iPhones by end of year  —  The NYPD has to scrap the 36,000 smartphones it gave cops over the past two years because they're already obsolete and can't be upgraded, The Post has learned.
Andrew Ross Sorkin / New York Times:
Interview with Tim Cook on his US mini-tour, Apple's “moral responsibility” to grow economy, political gridlock, climate change, more  —  AUSTIN, Tex. — “The reality is that government, for a long period of time, has for whatever set of reasons become less functional and isn't working at the speed that it once was.
Apple:
Apple and consulting firm Accenture partner to help companies integrate better with iOS, build new tools for IoT and legacy app migration  —  Accenture to Create Dedicated iOS Practice Within Select Accenture Digital Studios; Apple to Co-Locate Experts with These Teams
Lisa Baertlein / Reuters:
Analysis of 100+ products at Whole Foods in Princeton, NJ shows avg. price has dropped just ~1% since merger, with 78% of item prices unchanged from last week  —  LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Whole Foods shoppers may be premature in cheering Amazon.com's steep price cuts on staples like bananas …
Paige Thelen / Instagram:
Instagram adds ability to post landscape or portrait photos to albums  —  Starting today, you can choose landscape and portrait formats when sharing multiple photos and videos in one post.  —  After we first rolled out in February, these posts could only be made up of squares.

Dustin Volz / Reuters:
Uber says it's removing app feature that allows tracking of riders for up to five minutes after a trip, starting this week for iPhone users
