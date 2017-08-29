Open Links In New Tab
August 29, 2017
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple scrambles to land pricing deals with Hollywood on 4K content for its upcoming Apple TV; Apple wants to charge $20/movie, studios want $5-10 more  —  Tech giant wants to have major Hollywood films available in ultra-high definition on the new device
Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Amazon now lets Echo play music across multiple rooms, debuts API to let Alexa control music on third-party connected speakers  —  Amazon Echo devices can now handle music playback across multiple rooms.  The company announced today Echo users can now synchronize music across devices in their home.
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Google launches preview of ARCore, a platform for Android devs to make AR apps, following iOS' ARKit, to initially target Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8 phones  —  Last week in San Francisco, Google showed me an app called Oz.  Oz is a kind of augmented reality picture book …
Dustin Volz / Reuters:
Uber says it's removing app feature that allows tracking of riders for up to five minutes after a trip, starting this week for iPhone users  —  PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] is pulling a heavily criticized feature from its app that allowed it to track riders …
Tina Moore / New York Post:
NYPD scrapping 36K Nokia-made Windows phones given to staff in last two years as part of $160M program, will replace with iPhones by end of year  —  The NYPD has to scrap the 36,000 smartphones it gave cops over the past two years because they're already obsolete and can't be upgraded, The Post has learned.
Apple:
Apple and consulting firm Accenture partner to help companies integrate better with iOS, build new tools for IoT and legacy app migration  —  Accenture to Create Dedicated iOS Practice Within Select Accenture Digital Studios; Apple to Co-Locate Experts with These Teams
Andrew Ross Sorkin / New York Times:
Interview with Tim Cook on his US mini-tour, Apple's “moral responsibility” to grow economy, political gridlock, climate change, more  —  AUSTIN, Tex. — “The reality is that government, for a long period of time, has for whatever set of reasons become less functional and isn't working at the speed that it once was.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
YouTube gets a redesign, including easier access to navigation tabs, new Library and Account tabs, variable speed playback on mobile, and a new logo  —  Earlier this year, YouTube introduced a major redesign of its desktop website which delivered a cleaner look and new features like a “dark mode” for nighttime watching.
Brittany Crocker / Knoxville News-Sentinel:
Stormfront.org, the oldest white supremacist forum that has been online for about 20 years, has been suspended by its registrar Network Solutions  —  Stormfront, an international supremacist web forum, appears to have been seized by its website host, Network Solutions, LLC.  —  The forum disappeared Friday.

