August 29, 2017, 2:55 AM
Anders Melin / Bloomberg:
Dara Khosrowshahi had $184.4M of unvested Expedia options as of stock's Friday closing price  —  Khosrowshahi had $184 million of unvested Expedia options  —  ‘Stratospheric’ pay to lure CEO for turnaround: consultant  —  Uber Technologies Inc.'s new chief executive officer likely comes …
Julie Bort / Business Insider:
Profile of Uber board's pick for CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who has been Expedia's CEO for 12 years and was CFO at Barry Diller's IAC prior to running Expedia  —  In a move that surprised the tech industry, Uber on Sunday offered its CEO job to a man who wasn't on anyone's radar: Expedia's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple expected to announce three new iPhones at an event on September 12, which may be held at the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park  —  Apple product event expected to include iPhone unveiling  —  Apple Inc. AAPL 0.27% has scheduled a product announcement event on Sept. 12 …
Daniel Rubino / Windows Central:
Microsoft says Steam VR, Minecraft, and Halo are coming to Windows Mixed Reality, provides more details about upcoming hardware for the holiday season
Kerry Flynn / Mashable:
Facebook says Pages repeatedly sharing articles marked as false by 3rd-party fact-checkers won't be able to buy ads, but the bans won't necessarily be permanent  —  Facebook is continuing its crackdown on fake news.  —  The social network Monday announced Facebook Pages will no longer …
DisplayMate:
Note8's display earns DisplayMate's highest-ever A+ grade, is 22% brighter than Galaxy S8's with peak brightness of 1,200 nits and an expanded color gamut  —  Introduction The key element for a great Smartphone has always been a truly innovative and top performing display …
Bloomberg:
Whole Foods' first day as an Amazon subsidiary: several items' prices drop, Echo put on sale  —  Internet giant bought upscale grocery chain for $13.7 billion  —  Some prices unchanged but favorites like avocados are cheaper  —  Amazon.com Inc. spent its first day as the owner of a brick …
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
Six firms including Akamai, Cloudflare, Google team up to disrupt WireX botnet, which compromised tens of thousands of Android devices and launched DDoS attacks  —  A half dozen technology and security companies — some of them competitors — issued the exact same press release today.

August 29, 2017

This is a Techmeme archive page.

Jon Swaine / The Guardian:
Emails show hoaxer distributed information for stories written by Claude Taylor and promoted by Louise Mensch; Taylor offers apology after being approached

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
Jeffrey Herbst, president and chief executive of the Newseum, steps down as board announces a financial review, which could trigger sale of its building

Lucia Moses / Digiday:
The Guardian announces launch of new nonprofit, at theguardian.org, to fund its journalism; the nonprofit has raised $1M since it was quietly founded last year

Dave Zatz / Zatz Not Funny!:
FCC filing confirms Sonos speaker with far field microphones for voice control, says it will work with multiple voice platforms and music services
Britta O'Boyle / Pocket-lint:
Fitbit announces $129 Flyer wireless headphones and $299 Ionic smartwatch with water resistance, GPS, Fitbit Pay, heart rate monitoring; both ship in October
