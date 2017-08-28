Open Links In New Tab
August 28, 2017, 10:25 AM
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: Uber's board has voted to offer the CEO job to Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi  —  Sources close to one leading candidate, Meg Whitman, said she has not been informed as yet about a choice.  —  The board of Uber has apparently voted on some decision related to the next Uber CEO.
Julie Bort / Business Insider:
Profile of Uber's pick for CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who has been Expedia's CEO for 12 years and was CFO at Barry Diller's IAC prior to running Expedia  —  In a move that surprised the tech industry, Uber on Sunday offered its CEO job to a man who wasn't on anyone's radar: Expedia's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
Nikhil Sonnad / Quartz:
China issues new rules forbidding anonymous posts in online communities and discussion forums, effective October 1  —  The Chinese government under president Xi Jinping is continuing to make life on the internet difficult for its potential detractors.  Yesterday (Aug. 25) …
Britta O'Boyle / Pocket-lint:
Fitbit announces $300 Ionic GPS smartwatch running Fitbit OS and $129 Flyer wireless headphones  —  Fitbit has announced its long-rumoured GPS smartwatch in the form of the Fitbit Ionic, alongside a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones called Fitbit Flyer.
Mike Masnick / Techdirt:
Battling hate by letting internet platforms censor bad people is likely to be ineffective and will lead to the suppression of worthy content  —  I'm going to try to do something that's generally not recommended on the internet: I'm going to try to discuss a complicated issue that has many nuances and gray areas.
 

Al Tompkins / Poynter:
Reporters, including CNN's Ed Lavandera, help rescue people stranded in Houston flood, while KHOU-TV covered the flooding as water began to seep into the studio

Lucia Moses / Digiday:
The Guardian announces launch of new nonprofit, at theguardian.org, to fund its journalism; the nonprofit has raised $1M since it was quietly founded last year

Paul Farhi / Washington Post:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders relies heavily on saying she'll get back to reporters when asked difficult questions, including 10 times in one briefing, but rarely does

