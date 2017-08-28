Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 28, 2017, 5:05 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: Uber's board has voted to offer the CEO job to Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi  —  Sources close to one leading candidate, Meg Whitman, said she has not been informed as yet about a choice.  —  The board of Uber has apparently voted on some decision related to the next Uber CEO.
Julie Bort / Business Insider:
Profile of Uber's pick for CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who has been Expedia's CEO for 12 years and was CFO at Barry Diller's IAC prior to running Expedia  —  In a move that surprised the tech industry, Uber on Sunday offered its CEO job to a man who wasn't on anyone's radar: Expedia's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
Mike Masnick / Techdirt:
Battling hate by letting internet platforms censor bad people is likely to be ineffective and will lead to the suppression of worthy content  —  I'm going to try to do something that's generally not recommended on the internet: I'm going to try to discuss a complicated issue that has many nuances and gray areas.
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
Chrome team is experimenting with an option to permanently mute sound on specific websites  —  A lot of awful things can happen on the internet, but few are as terrible as landing on a website that automatically plays videos with sound.  Thankfully, this is something Google is addressing in a future update to Chrome.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:05 AM ET, August 28, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Al Tompkins / Poynter:
Reporters, including CNN's Ed Lavandera, help rescue people stranded in Houston flood, while KHOU-TV covered the flooding as water began to seep into the studio

Cristiano Lima / Politico:
Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka says he will return to Breitbart, where he was once national security editor, in an undefined role

Mark Fazlollah / Philly.com:
Freelance journalist Christopher Allen, originally from the Philadelphia area, was killed covering South Sudan civil war

More News

Earlier Picks

Recode:
Facebook hires Liz Spayd, former New York Times public editor, as a consultant to help with its “transparency” efforts
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain interface startup, has raised $27M, SEC filing shows
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor