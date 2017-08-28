Open Links In New Tab
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: Uber's board has voted to offer the CEO job to Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi  —  Sources close to one leading candidate, Meg Whitman, said she has not been informed as yet about a choice.  —  The board of Uber has apparently voted on some decision related to the next Uber CEO.
Julie Bort / Business Insider:
Profile of Uber's pick for CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who has been Expedia's CEO for 12 years and was CFO at Barry Diller's IAC prior to running Expedia
Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple expected to announce three new iPhones at an event on September 12, which may be held at the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park  —  Apple product event expected to include iPhone unveiling  —  Apple Inc. AAPL 0.27% has scheduled a product announcement event on Sept. 12 …
Daniel Rubino / Windows Central:
Microsoft says Steam VR, Minecraft, and Halo are coming to Windows Mixed Reality, provides more details about upcoming hardware for the holiday season  —  Daniel Rubino is executive editor of Windows Central.  He has been covering Microsoft since 2009 back when this site was called WMExperts (and later Windows Phone Central).
Bloomberg:
Whole Foods' first day as an Amazon subsidiary: several items' prices drop, Echo put on sale  —  Internet giant bought upscale grocery chain for $13.7 billion  —  Some prices unchanged but favorites like avocados are cheaper  —  Amazon.com Inc. spent its first day as the owner of a brick …
Kerry Flynn / Mashable:
Facebook says Pages repeatedly sharing articles marked as false by 3rd-party fact-checkers won't be able to buy ads, but the bans won't necessarily be permanent  —  Facebook is continuing its crackdown on fake news.  —  The social network Monday announced Facebook Pages will no longer …
Britta O'Boyle / Pocket-lint:
Fitbit announces $129 Flyer wireless headphones and $299 Ionic smartwatch with water resistance, GPS, Fitbit Pay, heart rate monitoring; both ship in October  —  Fitbit has announced its long-rumoured GPS smartwatch in the form of the Fitbit Ionic, alongside a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones called Fitbit Flyer.
Dave Zatz / Zatz Not Funny!:
FCC filing confirms Sonos speaker with far field microphones for voice control, says it will work with multiple voice platforms and music services  —  Well will you look at that... While the Sonos' April FCC filing turns out to be rather pedestrian a brand spanking new, though heavily redacted …
Nikhil Sonnad / Quartz:
China issues new rules forbidding anonymous posts in online communities and discussion forums, effective October 1  —  The Chinese government under president Xi Jinping is continuing to make life on the internet difficult for its potential detractors.  Yesterday (Aug. 25) …

