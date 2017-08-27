|Kara Swisher / Recode:
|Joseph Marks / Defense One:
|Gareth Corfield / The Register:
|Steven Melendez / Fast Company:
|Kashmir Hill / Gizmodo:
|James Redmayne / Reuters:
|Kurt Wagner / Recode:
|Julie Zhu / Reuters:
|Ira Boudway / Bloomberg:
|Lily Hay Newman / Wired:
|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:15 PM ET, August 27, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Oren Hod / Facebook:
|Recode:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Gwyn Topham / The Guardian: