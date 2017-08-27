Open Links In New Tab
August 27, 2017, 1:15 PM
Kara Swisher / Recode:
As Uber board prepares to vote on CEO, Jeff Immelt says he's no longer in the running; sources say a large group on the board favors Meg Whitman  —  He just tweeted.  —  Former GE head Jeff Immelt has pulled out of the race to become Uber CEO and just tweeted his withdrawal from the process.
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Twitter CMO Leslie Berland is also taking over human resources as the new ‘Head of People’  —  Plus, Twitter hired another HR exec from American Express, where Berland used to work.  —  Twitter has found someone to take over its top human resources role that's been empty for almost six months …
Lily Hay Newman / Wired:
Microsoft's Lee Holmes on the company's recent efforts to bolster security of the PowerShell framework, which has long been a high-profile target for hackers  —  THE TRICKBOT MALWARE that targets bank customers.  Password harvesters like Mimikatz.  “Fileless malware” attacks.
Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
Uber abandons plans for new 380K square foot Oakland headquarters to cut costs and is exploring various options including a sale of the building  —  Uber has abandoned plans to move into a massive building in Oakland, California and is instead “exploring several options” for the site, including a sale.
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
Chrome team is experimenting with an option to permanently mute sound on specific websites  —  A lot of awful things can happen on the internet, but few are as terrible as landing on a website that automatically plays videos with sound.  Thankfully, this is something Google is addressing in a future update to Chrome.
 

Cristiano Lima / Politico:
Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka says he will return to Breitbart, where he was once national security editor, in an undefined role

ESPN:
Pay-per-view issues delay Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight

Ben Knight / Deutsche Welle:
Germany orders leftist website Linksunten, a subdomain of Indymedia, shut down for sowing hate, treating site as an “association”, not a news outlet

Recode:
Facebook hires Liz Spayd, former New York Times public editor, as a consultant to help with its “transparency” efforts

Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain interface startup, has raised $27M, SEC filing shows
Gwyn Topham / The Guardian:
UK government to test convoys of semi-automated trucks on public roads by the end of 2018, allocating £8.1M for the project
