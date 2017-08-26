|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
|Kashmir Hill / Gizmodo:
|Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
|James Redmayne / Reuters:
|New York Times:
|Ira Boudway / Bloomberg:
|Gwyn Topham / The Guardian:
|Lily Hay Newman / Wired:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Nat Levy / GeekWire:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:20 PM ET, August 26, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Oren Hod / Facebook:
|Recode:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
|Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|New York Times:
|Tony Romm / Recode: