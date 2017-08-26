Open Links In New Tab
August 26, 2017, 10:25 AM
New York Times:
South Korean court finds Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee guilty of bribery, embezzlement, and perjury; Lee sentenced to five years in jail, will appeal  —  SEOUL, South Korea — More than two decades ago, South Korean prosecutors indicted the chairman of the powerful Samsung conglomerate on charges of bribing the president.
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
Chrome team is experimenting with an option to permanently mute sound on specific websites  —  A lot of awful things can happen on the internet, but few are as terrible as landing on a website that automatically plays videos with sound.  Thankfully, this is something Google is addressing in a future update to Chrome.
Gwyn Topham / The Guardian:
UK government to test convoys of semi-automated trucks on public roads by the end of 2018, allocating £8.1M for the project  —  Government allocates £8.1m to trials of ‘platooning’ which proponents say could cut congestion and hauliers' fuel costs
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain interface startup, has raised $27M, SEC filing shows  —  Elon Musk wants to connect your brain directly to a computer, and investors are ready to make that science fiction a reality.  Musk's startup Neuralink has raised the $26.96 million of a technically still-open funding round …
James Redmayne / Reuters:
Drones with AI-powered shark detection software to patrol Australian beaches; studies show humans are 20-30% accurate at spotting sharks, AI is ~90% accurate  —  SYDNEY (Reuters) - Drones equipped with a shark detection system powered by artificial intelligence will start patrolling …
Recode:
Facebook hires Liz Spayd, former New York Times public editor, as a consultant to help with its “transparency” efforts  —  She has also worked at the Washington Post and Columbia Journalism Review as a top editor.  —  Facebook has recently hired former New York Times public editor Liz Spayd …
 

August 26, 2017

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Alison Flood / The Guardian:
The New York Times pulls young adult novel Handbook for Mortals from bestseller list after reports of fake sales

Ben Knight / Deutsche Welle:
Germany orders leftist website Linksunten, a subdomain of Indymedia, shut down for sowing hate, treating site as an “association”, not a news outlet

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Newspapers drop paywalls and TV networks add hours for news as Hurricane Harvey soaks Texas

New York Times:
Apple, citing US sanctions, starts removing apps from Iranian developers in the App Store; Google allows Iranian developers to publish free apps to Play Store
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
FBI files charges against Yu Pingan, a Chinese malware broker, alleging he provided hackers with malware used in OPM data breach
