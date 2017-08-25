Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 25, 2017, 1:20 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

New York Times:
South Korean court finds Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee guilty of bribery, embezzlement, and perjury; Lee sentenced to five years in jail, will appeal  —  SEOUL, South Korea — A South Korean court on Friday convicted Lee Jae-yong, the heir to the Samsung business empire, of bribery and embezzlement …
New York Times:
Apple, citing US sanctions, starts removing apps from Iranian developers in the App Store; Google allows Iranian developers to publish free apps to Play Store  —  TEHRAN — Officially, Apple has no presence in Iran.  Because of American sanctions against the country, the company's iPhones …
Gwyn Topham / The Guardian:
UK government to test convoys of semi-automated trucks on public roads by the end of 2018, allocating £8.1M for the project  —  Government allocates £8.1m to trials of ‘platooning’ which proponents say could cut congestion and hauliers' fuel costs
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple plans to introduce a 4K-capable Apple TV and updated TV app that can highlight live TV, alongside new iPhone and Apple Watch models, in September  —  Company plans to announce new Apple TV model in September  —  New model will play 4K HDR content from movie studios, apps
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
FBI files charges against Yu Pingan, a Chinese malware broker, alleging he provided hackers with malware used in OPM data breach  —  The malware has been linked to both the data breach of the US Office of Personnel Management as well as the Anthem breach.  —  The FBI has filed charges …
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Google rolls out its Assistant iOS app to the UK, Germany, and France starting today  —  Google Assistant for iOS is now available in Europe, as Google rolls out the app to the UK, Germany and France today.  Assitant for iOS was first announced at Google I/O earlier this year, alongside a release for US users.
Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
Uber abandons plans for new 380K square foot Oakland headquarters to cut costs and is exploring various options including a sale of the building  —  Uber has abandoned plans to move into a massive building in Oakland, California and is instead “exploring several options” for the site, including a sale.
Tony Romm / Recode:
Sources: US government lacks key regulators examining autonomous vehicles, as Trump's advisory board, comprised of key industry execs, has been inactive  —  The apparent end of an industry task force is one of many headaches facing tech and automakers in D.C.
More: The Hill
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:20 PM ET, August 25, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Alison Flood / The Guardian:
The New York Times pulls young adult novel Handbook for Mortals from bestseller list after reports of fake sales

Alex Heath / Business Insider:
After years of neglect, Snapchat is starting to verify and proactively engage more internet celebrities

Jack Shafer / Politico:
WSJ editor Gerard Baker's soft coverage of Trump's Phoenix rally should not be described as shilling for the president

More News

Earlier Picks

Wall Street Journal:
Sources detail turmoil within Tesla's engineering ranks after Musk's fully autonomous Autopilot announcement last year, with some believing it to be unsafe
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Apple details plans to build two data centers in Iowa, costing $1.375B and creating 50 jobs, will receive tax credits and invest $100M in fund for nearby Waukee
Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
Amazon says Whole Foods acquisition will close 8/28 with plans to lower some food prices, Prime members to get benefits, Lockers available in some stores
Tom Schoenberg / Bloomberg:
US judge rules DreamHost must hand over user data from anti-Trump website to DoJ, but imposes limits and will vet which information DoJ uses
Brian X. Chen / New York Times:
Sources: Apple to price premium iPhone at around $999, will include thinner bezels, facial recognition-based unlocking, and wireless charging
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor