August 25, 2017, 4:10 PM
New York Times:
South Korean court finds Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee guilty of bribery, embezzlement, and perjury; Lee sentenced to five years in jail, will appeal  —  SEOUL, South Korea — More than two decades ago, South Korean prosecutors indicted the chairman of the powerful Samsung conglomerate on charges of bribing the president.
Gwyn Topham / The Guardian:
UK government to test convoys of semi-automated trucks on public roads by the end of 2018, allocating £8.1M for the project  —  Government allocates £8.1m to trials of ‘platooning’ which proponents say could cut congestion and hauliers' fuel costs
New York Times:
Apple, citing US sanctions, starts removing apps from Iranian developers in the App Store; Google allows Iranian developers to publish free apps to Play Store  —  TEHRAN — Officially, Apple has no presence in Iran.  Because of American sanctions against the country, the company's iPhones …
Shona Ghosh / Business Insider:
Uber abandons plans for new 380K square foot Oakland headquarters to cut costs and is exploring various options including a sale of the building  —  Uber has abandoned plans to move into a massive building in Oakland, California and is instead “exploring several options” for the site, including a sale.
Kevin Collier / BuzzFeed:
Majority of donations to Marcus Hutchins' legal defense fund came from fraudulent sources, lawyer managing the fund says; all donations will be refunded  —  The lawyer managing fundraising for Hutchins' legal defense decided it was easier to refund all donations than figure out which ones were legitimate.
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
Chrome team is experimenting with an option to permanently mute sound on specific websites  —  A lot of awful things can happen on the internet, but few are as terrible as landing on a website that automatically plays videos with sound.  Thankfully, this is something Google is addressing in a future update to Chrome.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain interface startup, has raised $27M, SEC filing shows  —  Elon Musk wants to connect your brain directly to a computer, and investors are ready to make that science fiction a reality.  Musk's startup Neuralink has raised the $26.96 million of a technically still-open funding round …
Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Otto debuts $699, keyless smart lock, that uses Bluetooth for automatically detecting when doors need opening, available for preorder now, shipping in fall  —  The device echoes Apple's elegant design and functionality.  Will it sell?  —  As lead engineer for Apple Inc.'s smart-home technology …
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Google rolls out its Assistant iOS app to the UK, Germany, and France starting today  —  Google Assistant for iOS is now available in Europe, as Google rolls out the app to the UK, Germany and France today.  Assitant for iOS was first announced at Google I/O earlier this year, alongside a release for US users.
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
FBI files charges against Yu Pingan, a Chinese malware broker, alleging he provided hackers with malware used in OPM data breach  —  The malware has been linked to both the data breach of the US Office of Personnel Management as well as the Anthem breach.  —  The FBI has filed charges …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:10 PM ET, August 25, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Alison Flood / The Guardian:
The New York Times pulls young adult novel Handbook for Mortals from bestseller list after reports of fake sales

Recode:
Facebook hires Liz Spayd, former New York Times public editor, as a consultant to help with its “transparency” efforts

IAB:
IAB forecasts podcast ad revenues will hit $220M in 2017, up from $119M in 2016, says ~25% of US population over 12 listens to podcasts monthly

Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Apple details plans to build two data centers in Iowa, costing $1.375B and creating 50 jobs, will receive tax credits and invest $100M in fund for nearby Waukee
Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
Amazon says Whole Foods acquisition will close 8/28 with plans to lower some food prices, Prime members to get benefits, Lockers available in some stores
Brian X. Chen / New York Times:
Sources: Apple to price premium iPhone at around $999, will include thinner bezels, facial recognition-based unlocking, and wireless charging
