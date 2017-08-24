Open Links In New Tab
August 24, 2017, 6:50 PM
Top News

Lauren Thomas / CNBC:
Amazon says Whole Foods acquisition will close 8/28 with plans to lower some food prices, Prime members to get benefits, Lockers available in some stores  —  Amazon said on Thursday that its acquisition of Whole Foods will close on Monday.  —  As the two companies work to integrate their business …
Brian X. Chen / New York Times:
Sources: Apple to price premium iPhone at around $999, will include thinner bezels, facial recognition-based unlocking, and wireless charging  —  Dear iPhone: It's hard to believe we're still together after 10 years, which is eons in the tech industry.  —  What's the glue that keeps us together?
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple plans to introduce a 4K-capable Apple TV and updated TV app that can highlight live TV, alongside new iPhone and Apple Watch models, in September  —  Company plans to announce new Apple TV model in September  —  New model will play 4K HDR content from movie studios, apps
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
In iOS 11, Safari strips Google AMP links to their original canonical URLs when a story is shared or copy-pasted  —  Apple is adding a subtle new feature to Safari in iOS 11 that will automatically strip out Google AMP URLs when a webpage is shared or copy and pasted, as spotted by MacStories editor Federico Viticci.
Bloomberg:
Sources: HTC is exploring options that could range from separating off its VR business to a full sale of the company, although this option is less likely  —  HTC is said to work with an adviser as it considers options  —  HTC Corp., the beleaguered manufacturer that once ranked among …
Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
Apple details plans to build two data centers in Iowa, costing $1.375B and creating 50 jobs, will receive tax credits and invest $100M in fund for nearby Waukee  —  (Reuters) - Apple Inc will build a $1.375 billion data center in Waukee near Des Moines, Apple and Iowa officials said on Thursday …
Wall Street Journal:
Sources detail turmoil within Tesla's engineering ranks after Musk's fully autonomous Autopilot announcement last year, with some believing it to be unsafe  —  The Holy Grail.  The car drives itself from  —  departure to destination.  The human is  —  out of the loop.  The car is as good or better
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Report: Roku's market share among streaming media players in US is up to 37%, with Amazon's Fire TV at 24%, Chromecast at 18%, and Apple TV down to 15%  —  Roku isn't only maintaining its lead as the top streaming media player device in the U.S., it's increasing it.
Tom Schoenberg / Bloomberg:
US judge rules DreamHost must hand over user data from anti-Trump website to DoJ, but imposes limits and will vet which information DoJ uses  —  Information to be used for rioting cases, prosecutors say  —  About 200 charged for violent protests during inauguration
 

Associated Press:
Fort Wayne afternoon newspaper News-Sentinel to end print, will continue online, folding some pages into business partner's morning paper, The Journal Gazette

Jake Sherman / Politico:
WH director of rapid response Andy Hemming, who was paid to spot and distribute positive stories from the mainstream media, left his job on Monday

Luke O'Neil / Esquire:
Current and former Village Voice staffers, including food critic Robert Sietsema and film editor Alan Scherstuhl, reflect on their time at the paper

More News

Avery Hartmans / Business Insider:
WeWork has raised $4.4B from SoftBank Group and its Vision Fund, with $3B going to WeWork and $1.4B going to new China, Japan, Pacific subsidiaries

Earlier Picks

Richard Gao / Android Police:
Report: Google's next Pixel phones to be unveiled October 5, will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 836
Maureen Farrell / Wall Street Journal:
Social Capital and Hedosophia file S-1 to raise $500M for holding company that will merge with tech unicorns reluctant to IPO in order to take them public
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
President of Samsung's mobile division DJ Koh confirms the company is working on its own smart speaker, may announce soon
