August 24, 2017, 1:30 PM
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
In iOS 11, Safari strips Google AMP links to their original canonical URLs when a story is shared or copy-pasted  —  Apple is adding a subtle new feature to Safari in iOS 11 that will automatically strip out Google AMP URLs when a webpage is shared or copy and pasted, as spotted by MacStories editor Federico Viticci.
Richard Gao / Android Police:
Report: Google's next Pixel phones to be unveiled October 5, will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 836  —  We've been hearing about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL for some time now, but there are two main things that we were unsure of: the processor(s) powering them and the release date.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Report: Roku's market share among streaming media players in US is up to 37%, with Amazon's Fire TV at 24%, Chromecast at 18%, and Apple TV down to 15%  —  Roku isn't only maintaining its lead as the top streaming media player device in the U.S., it's increasing it.
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Google search results now offer a clinically validated screening quiz when users search for “depression” in US on mobile  —  Only half of Americans who face depression get help for it, and Google is determined to increase that percentage.  As of today, it's offering a medically validated …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon quietly opens its Influencer Program to YouTube influencers via self-service tool, earning them a commission on promoted products  —  Amazon's Influencer Program, a service that allows social media personalities to earn commissions on the Amazon products they promote …
CNBC:
As Whole Foods shareholders approve Amazon's acquisition, Federal Trade Commission gives OK for the deal to proceed  —  The Federal Trade Commission will allow Amazon to continue its $13.7 billion deal to acquire Whole Foods.  —  “The FTC conducted an investigation of this proposed acquisition …
 

Jake Sherman / Politico:
WH director of rapid response Andy Hemming, who was paid to spot and distribute positive stories from the mainstream media, left his job on Monday

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Trump follows long autocratic tradition by saying journalists “don't like our country” and are “trying to take away our history and heritage”

Michael M. Grynbaum / New York Times:
In late-night emails, Wall Street Journal Editor Gerard Baker criticized staff for coverage of Trump rally, describing story as commentary, not reporting

Dan Primack / Axios:
In Q2, Uber had gross bookings of $8.7B, up 17% QoQ, revenue of $1.75B, up from Q1's $1.5B, net loss of $645M, down ~9% QoQ, 14% YoY; global trips rose 150% YoY
Alexis C. Madrigal / The Atlantic:
Inside Waymo's self-driving effort, including its physical test base, called Castle, and Carcraft VR simulations, where 25K virtual cars drive 8M miles per day
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
President of Samsung's mobile division DJ Koh confirms the company is working on its own smart speaker, may announce soon
