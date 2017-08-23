Open Links In New Tab
August 23, 2017, 10:35 AM
Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
Sources: disagreements led to Apple scaling back on car project; team now focused on campus shuttle using a commercial vehicle to test autonomous driving tech  —  SAN FRANCISCO — As new employees were brought into Apple's secret effort to create a self-driving car a few years ago …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google and Walmart announce partnership to offer voice shopping through Assistant on Google Home; Google drops $95/year fee for Google Express  —  Walmart and Google are today announcing a new partnership that will enable voice shopping through Google Assistant, Google's virtual assistant …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft unveils Project Brainwave, a real-time AI platform running on FPGAs  —  Microsoft is sharing more details about its plans for bringing its deep-learning platform to customizable chips — a step toward making Azure an ‘AI cloud.’  —  On August 22, Microsoft unveiled (again) …
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
DoJ says DreamHost warrant was too broad, states it has no interest in records relating to 1.3M IP addresses of visitors to anti-Trump site  —  The US Department of Justice is rescinding its request for IP logs that would have revealed visitors to a website used to plan a protest during Donald Trump's inauguration.
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
APK teardown shows Google may be developing Assistant-equipped headphones codenamed Bisto  —  The latest beta of the Google app is rolling out today and it reveals a great deal of new information about “Bisto.”  References to a new device type emerged with version 7.0 in April and only returned earlier this month to the app.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
DJI announces mandatory firmware fix for Spark, says drones must be updated by September 1 or be grounded  —  After software malfunction sent Sparks falling out of the sky  —  Drone maker DJI announced yesterday that it's pushing out a firmware fix in response to a pernicious problem …
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Code42 says it will end its cloud backup service Crashplan for Home on Oct 23, 2018 and focus instead on its business services  —  If you rely on Crashplan as a remote backup for your computer, you're going to have to find an alternative in short order.  Code42 is phasing out its Crashplan …
TechCrunch:
List of the 57 startups presenting on the second day of Y Combinator's Summer 2017 Demo Day  —  Y Combinator is not just the most prestigious accelerator out there, it's also the largest.  And so, as has been the case for the past several years, there were too many companies to jam them all into one day.
More: EdSurge
 

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
ESPN faces criticism over decision to remove announcer Robert Lee from commentating on a University of Virginia game because of his name

HuffPost:
During a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump had harsher criticisms for the press than he did for the Neo-Nazis at Charlottesville but praised Fox News and Hannity

Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
The Village Voice is ending its print edition, will focus on digital operation

Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
AccuWeather iOS app sends user's location info to data monetization firm, even with location sharing turned off

Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Medium will pay writers based on the number of “claps” they get, with funds from subscribers' $5/month fees, expands who can publish paywalled articles
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google debuts Chrome Enterprise subscription service for $50 per Chrome OS device per year, includes support for Microsoft Active Directory, VMware's AirWatch
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Verizon to start throttling video on smartphones on all unlimited data plans to 720p, with the cheapest “Go Unlimited” plan limiting video to 480p
