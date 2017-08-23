Open Links In New Tab
August 23, 2017, 12:55 AM
Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
Sources: disagreements led to Apple scaling back on car project; team now focused on campus shuttle using a commercial vehicle to test autonomous driving tech  —  SAN FRANCISCO — As new employees were brought into Apple's secret effort to create a self-driving car a few years ago …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
AccuWeather iOS app sends user's location info to data monetization firm, even with location sharing turned off  —  A security researcher has found that the popular weather app sends private location data without the user's explicit permission to a firm designed to monetize user locations.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
DJI announces mandatory firmware fix for Spark, says drones must be updated by September 1 or be grounded  —  After software malfunction sent Sparks falling out of the sky  —  Drone maker DJI announced yesterday that it's pushing out a firmware fix in response to a pernicious problem …
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Code42 says it will end its cloud backup service Crashplan for Home on Oct 23, 2018 and focus instead on its business services  —  If you rely on Crashplan as a remote backup for your computer, you're going to have to find an alternative in short order.  Code42 is phasing out its Crashplan …
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Verizon to start throttling video on smartphones on all unlimited data plans to 720p, with the cheapest “Go Unlimited” plan limiting video to 480p  —  Cheapest plan limits video to 480p, and there's no way to watch 1080p on a phone anymore  —  Well, now we know why Verizon Wireless was …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google debuts Chrome Enterprise subscription service for $50 per Chrome OS device per year, includes support for Microsoft Active Directory, VMware's AirWatch  —  Google is launching a new enterprise service for large businesses that want to adopt Chrome OS devices.
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
APK teardown shows Google may be developing Assistant-equipped headphones codenamed Bisto  —  The latest beta of the Google app is rolling out today and it reveals a great deal of new information about “Bisto.”  References to a new device type emerged with version 7.0 in April and only returned earlier this month to the app.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Medium will pay writers based on the number of “claps” they get, with funds from subscribers' $5/month fees, expands who can publish paywalled articles  —  [Jeb gif]  —  Medium plans to start letting more and more authors publish paywalled articles.
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
GoDaddy's Blake Irving stepping down as CEO at end of 2017; COO Scott Wagner to be new CEO  —  With the events that happened in Charlottesville, we felt the Daily Stormer went too far, crossed the line: GoDaddy CEO  —  GoDaddy named chief operating officer Scott Wagner its new CEO on Tuesday …
 

Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
The Village Voice is ending its print edition, will focus on digital operation

CNNMoney:
Breitbart EIC Alex Marlow pledges to do dirty work for Bannon to attack WH “globalists”, in response to email prankster, now says emails were “tongue in cheek”

Benjamin Mullin / Poynter:
Facebook enables publishers to upload logos to appear beside posts in Trending and Search now and elsewhere later

Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Samsung's Bixby launches in more than 200 countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, and South Africa, is currently available in US English and Korean
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google's Android O is named Oreo, rolls out soon to Nexus/Pixel devices; update includes background activity limits, picture-in-picture, notification channels
