Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 23, 2017, 6:20 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Chris Velazco / Engadget:
Hands-on with Galaxy Note8: excellent build, both 2x optical zoom and adding background blur with Live Focus work well, much improved S Pen functionality, more  —  After the nightmare that was the Galaxy Note 7, few people would've been surprised if Samsung killed the Note line entirely.  But it didn't.
Kris Carlon / Android Authority:
Samsung announces Galaxy Note8 with 6.3" QHD AMOLED infinity display, Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM, 64/128/256GB storage, dual 12MP cameras, 3300mAh battery, IP68  —  We all know there's a lot more to a phone than its specs sheet, but sometimes a specs sheet comes along that looks to be about as perfect as a phone can get.
Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge:
Note8 costs $960 on Verizon, $950 on AT&T, $930 on T-Mobile; preorders begin Aug. 24, bundled with Gear 360 camera or 128GB SD and charging pad; ships Sept. 15  —  One of Samsung's most expensive phones, ever  —  The Note 8 is here, and it might just be Samsung's biggest and best smartphone ever.
Dan Primack / Axios:
In Q2, Uber had gross bookings of $8.7B, up 17% QoQ, revenue of $1.75B, up from Q1's $1.5B, net loss of $645M, down ~9% QoQ, 14% YoY; global trips rose 150% YoY  —  Uber's gross bookings were up 17% in the second quarter, the number of trips taken rose 150% in the past year and its adjusted loss fell …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google and Walmart announce partnership to offer voice shopping through Assistant on Google Home; Google drops $95/year fee for Google Express  —  Walmart and Google are today announcing a new partnership that will enable voice shopping through Google Assistant, Google's virtual assistant …
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
President of Samsung's mobile division DJ Koh confirms the company is working on its own smart speaker, may announce soon  —  Samsung is working on a smart speaker that will be launched “soon”, the company's mobile chief told CNBC, which will pit it against the likes of Amazon, Apple, and Google, in the hotly-contested space.
CNBC:
As Whole Foods shareholders approve Amazon's acquisition, Federal Trade Commission gives OK for the deal to proceed  —  The Federal Trade Commission will allow Amazon to continue its $13.7 billion deal to acquire Whole Foods.  —  “The FTC conducted an investigation of this proposed acquisition …
Georg Szalai / Hollywood Reporter:
Snapchat's VP of Content Nick Bell says the company expects to debut scripted shows by year's end, aiming to complement TV  —  “We want to be friends of media,” says Nick Bell at the Edinburgh Television Festival as he outlines the company's mobile-first TV strategy.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:20 PM ET, August 23, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

HuffPost:
During a rally in Phoenix, Trump had harsher criticisms for the press than he did for the white supremacists at Charlottesville but praised Fox News and Hannity

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
ESPN faces criticism over decision to remove announcer Robert Lee from University of Virginia home football game because of his name

Michael M. Grynbaum / New York Times:
In late-night emails, Wall Street Journal Editor Gerard Baker criticized staff for coverage of Trump rally, describing story as commentary, not reporting

More News

Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft shares more details about Project Brainwave, a real-time AI platform running on FPGAs
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
APK teardown shows Google may be developing Assistant-equipped headphones codenamed Bisto

Earlier Picks

Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Code42 says it will end its cloud backup service Crashplan for Home on Oct 23, 2018 and will focus instead on its business services
Daisuke Wakabayashi / New York Times:
Sources: disagreements led to Apple scaling back on car project; team now focused on campus shuttle using a commercial vehicle to test autonomous driving tech
Nick Statt / The Verge:
DJI announces mandatory firmware fix for Spark, says drones must be updated by September 1 or be grounded
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
DoJ says DreamHost warrant was too broad, states it has no interest in records relating to 1.3M IP addresses of visitors to anti-Trump site
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor