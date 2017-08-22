Open Links In New Tab
August 22, 2017, 12:08 PM
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Verizon to start throttling video on smartphones on all unlimited data plans to 720p, with the cheapest “Go Unlimited” plan limiting video to 480p  —  Cheapest plan limits video to 480p, and there's no way to watch 1080p on a phone anymore  —  Well, now we know why Verizon Wireless was …
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Samsung's Bixby launches in more than 200 countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, and South Africa, is currently available in US English and Korean  —  But it only recognizes English and Korean  —  Samsung's voice assistant Bixby is now accessible in more than 200 countries worldwide …
David Ruddock / Android Police:
Source: Google plans to launch a new Pixel-branded Chromebook and a mini version of the Google Home alongside new phones this fall  —  According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Google will launch not just two new Google Pixel phones at a hardware event this fall …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google's Android O is named Oreo, rolls out soon to Nexus/Pixel devices; update includes background activity limits, picture-in-picture, notification channels  —  Timed with the total solar eclipse today, Google revealed Android O stands for Android 8.0 Oreo.
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
Hackers hijack cell phone numbers to drain cryptocurrency wallets, pointing to security weaknesses at both carriers and wallet services  —  Hackers have discovered that one of the most central elements of online security — the mobile phone number — is also one of the easiest to steal.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Cloud data management and protection firm Druva raises $80M led by Riverwood Capital, bringing its total raised close to $200M  —  An ongoing trend among businesses to put more of their data into the cloud — bringing ever more smartphones, tablets, laptops and other devices on to their networks …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Facebook launches a dedicated tab for Safety Check, where it lists crises from around world, rolling out over the coming weeks  —  Facebook has made a permanent page for Safety Check, its feature for letting others know that you're safe during an emergency.  —  The results are pretty eerie.
Ashley Cowburn / The Independent:
UK's Crown Prosecution Service says it will pursue online hate crime as diligently as offline offenses, expects rise in prosecutions for social media attacks  —  Changes 'will remind the trolling brigade that there are real consequences for hitting the button' and will ‘undoubtedly lead to an increase in prosecutions’
 

Meg James / Los Angeles Times:
In sweeping masthead shakeup, media veteran Ross Levinsohn named publisher and CEO of the LA Times, as Jim Kirk of the Chicago Sun-Times becomes interim editor

Jason Lynch / Adweek:
CNN announces it will launch The Update, a daily Snapchat news show at 6PM ET, one month after NBC debuted its twice-daily news program

Sruthi Gottipati / The Guardian:
Kim Wall's disappearance is a reminder that the safety of female journalists is not an issue restricted to developing countries

