|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|David Ruddock / Android Police:
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
|John Herrman / New York Times:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
|Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
|Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
|Ashley Cowburn / The Independent:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:15 AM ET, August 22, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|TechCrunch:
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Joe Pompeo / Vanity Fair:
|Sarah Anne Lloyd / Curbed Seattle - All:
|Mark Scott / Politico:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Ellen Pao / The Cut:
|Giuseppe Stuto: