Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 22, 2017, 9:15 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google's Android O is named Oreo, rolls out soon to Nexus/Pixel devices; update includes background activity limits, picture-in-picture, notification channels  —  Timed with the total solar eclipse today, Google revealed Android O stands for Android 8.0 Oreo.
David Ruddock / Android Police:
Source: Google plans to launch a new Pixel-branded Chromebook and a mini version of the Google Home alongside new phones this fall  —  According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Google will launch not just two new Google Pixel phones at a hardware event this fall …
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Samsung's Bixby launches in more than 200 countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, and South Africa, is currently available in US English and Korean  —  But it only recognizes English and Korean  —  Samsung's voice assistant Bixby is now accessible in more than 200 countries worldwide …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Facebook launches a dedicated tab for Safety Check, where it lists crises from around world, rolling out over the coming weeks  —  Facebook has made a permanent page for Safety Check, its feature for letting others know that you're safe during an emergency.  —  The results are pretty eerie.
John Herrman / New York Times:
After wave of neo-Nazi bans, tech firms' censorship policies were shown again to be arbitrary, not derived from moral awakening or newfound sense of civic duty  —  White supremacist marchers had not yet lit their torches when the deletions began.  The “Unite the Right” Facebook page …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
WhatsApp adds colorful text status updates, just like Facebook  —  WhatsApp today began to roll out Status updates you can make by writing text on a colorful image background, a company spokesperson has informed VentureBeat.  While Status debuted as a text-only feature, it grew to include photos and videos.
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Intel unveils first 8th gen processors, dubbed “Kaby Lake refresh”, based on an updated Kaby Lake architecture, claims 40% performance increase over 7th gen  —  No Coffee Lake or Cannonlake here; these are doubled up Kaby Lake parts.  —  The first “8th generation” …
Ashley Cowburn / The Independent:
UK's Crown Prosecution Service says it will pursue online hate crime as diligently as offline offenses, expects rise in prosecutions for social media attacks  —  Changes 'will remind the trolling brigade that there are real consequences for hitting the button' and will ‘undoubtedly lead to an increase in prosecutions’
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:15 AM ET, August 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Meg James / Los Angeles Times:
In sweeping masthead shakeup, media veteran Ross Levinsohn named publisher and CEO of the LA Times, as Jim Kirk of the Chicago Sun-Times becomes interim editor

BBC:
Copenhagen police say a woman's headless torso has been found in the search for missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall; it has been sent for forensic analysis

Freddy Mayhew / Press Gazette:
BBC World Service to launch 12 new language services as part of its biggest expansion since the 1940s, with the first launching today in West Africa

More News

Earlier Picks

Jon Fingas / Engadget:
HTC cuts Vive VR headset's price by $200, to $599, to remain competitive with Oculus Rift
Ellen Pao / The Cut:
An excerpt from Ellen Pao's book “Reset”: This is how sexism works in Silicon Valley. My lawsuit failed. Others won't.
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor