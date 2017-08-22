Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 22, 2017, 6:25 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Chris Welch / The Verge:
Verizon to start throttling video on smartphones on all unlimited data plans to 720p, with the cheapest “Go Unlimited” plan limiting video to 480p  —  Cheapest plan limits video to 480p, and there's no way to watch 1080p on a phone anymore  —  Well, now we know why Verizon Wireless was …
Zack Whittaker / ZDNet:
AccuWeather iOS app sends user's location info to data monetization firm, even with location sharing turned off  —  A security researcher has found that the popular weather app sends private location data without the user's explicit permission to a firm designed to monetize user locations.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google debuts Chrome Enterprise subscription service for $50 per Chrome OS device per year, includes support for Microsoft Active Directory, VMware's AirWatch  —  Google is launching a new enterprise service for large businesses that want to adopt Chrome OS devices.
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Medium will pay writers based off number of “claps” they get, from subscribers' $5/mo. fee, expands the number of authors who can publish paywalled articles  —  [Jeb gif]  —  Medium plans to start letting more and more authors publish paywalled articles.
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Samsung's Bixby launches in more than 200 countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, and South Africa, is currently available in US English and Korean  —  But it only recognizes English and Korean  —  Samsung's voice assistant Bixby is now accessible in more than 200 countries worldwide …
Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
Google says it will announce specs for Titan, a security chip that scans cloud hardware for evidence of tampering, on Thursday  —  SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google this week will disclose technical details of its new Titan computer chip, an elaborate security feature …
Ernesto / TorrentFreak:
The Windows Store has dozens of pirate streaming apps, some of which have pre-roll ads using Microsoft's Ad Monetization platform  —  In recent years streaming piracy has become a popular pastime for millions of people.  A lot of this takes place through ‘rogue’ websites or dedicated pirate devices …
More: Brad Sams
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
GoDaddy's Blake Irving stepping down as CEO at end of 2017; COO Scott Wagner to be new CEO  —  With the events that happened in Charlottesville, we felt the Daily Stormer went too far, crossed the line: GoDaddy CEO  —  GoDaddy named chief operating officer Scott Wagner its new CEO on Tuesday …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:25 PM ET, August 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Jeremy Barr / Hollywood Reporter:
The Village Voice is ending its print edition, will focus on digital operation

CNNMoney:
Breitbart EIC Alex Marlow pledges to do dirty work for Bannon to attack WH “globalists”, in response to email prankster, now says emails were “tongue in cheek”

Michael J. Socolow / Washington Post:
A reflection on Gawker and its journalism, like its coverage of Trump long before his presidential campaign, a year to the day since it was forced to close

More News

Earlier Picks

Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
Hackers hijack cell phone numbers to drain cryptocurrency wallets, pointing to security weaknesses at both carriers and wallet services
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Facebook launches a dedicated tab for Safety Check, where it lists crises from around world, rolling out over the coming weeks
David Ruddock / Android Police:
Source: Google plans to launch a new Pixel-branded Chromebook and a mini version of the Google Home alongside new phones this fall
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google's Android O is named Oreo, rolls out soon to Nexus/Pixel devices; update includes background activity limits, picture-in-picture, notification channels
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor