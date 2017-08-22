Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 22, 2017, 6:50 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google's Android O is named Oreo, rolls out soon to Nexus/Pixel devices; update includes background activity limits, picture-in-picture, notification channels  —  Timed with the total solar eclipse today, Google revealed Android O stands for Android 8.0 Oreo.
David Ruddock / Android Police:
Source: Google plans to launch a new Pixel-branded Chromebook and a mini version of the Google Home alongside new phones this fall  —  According to a source familiar with the company's plans, Google will launch not just two new Google Pixel phones at a hardware event this fall …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Facebook launches a dedicated tab for Safety Check, where it lists crises from around world, rolling out over the coming weeks  —  Facebook has made a permanent page for Safety Check, its feature for letting others know that you're safe during an emergency.  —  The results are pretty eerie.
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Intel unveils first 8th gen processors, dubbed “Kaby Lake refresh”, based on an updated Kaby Lake architecture, claims 40% performance increase over 7th gen  —  No Coffee Lake or Cannonlake here; these are doubled up Kaby Lake parts.  —  The first “8th generation” …
John Herrman / New York Times:
After wave of neo-Nazi bans, tech firms' censorship policies were shown again to be arbitrary, not derived from moral awakening or newfound sense of civic duty  —  White supremacist marchers had not yet lit their torches when the deletions began.  The “Unite the Right” Facebook page …
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
WhatsApp adds colorful text status updates, just like Facebook  —  WhatsApp today began to roll out Status updates you can make by writing text on a colorful image background, a company spokesperson has informed VentureBeat.  While Status debuted as a text-only feature, it grew to include photos and videos.
Ashley Cowburn / The Independent:
UK's Crown Prosecution Service says it will pursue online hate crime as diligently as offline offenses, expects rise in prosecutions for social media attacks  —  Changes 'will remind the trolling brigade that there are real consequences for hitting the button' and will ‘undoubtedly lead to an increase in prosecutions’
TechCrunch:
Y Combinator Summer 2017 Demo Day 1: 50 startups, with AI emerging as a top startup trend  —  Biotech and artificial intelligence have emerged as the top startup trends at Y Combinator's 25th Demo Day.  The 124 companies presenting at the entrepreneur school's twice-yearly graduation event …
More: BBC and Y Combinator
Tweets: @joshconstine and @chr1sa
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
HTC cuts Vive VR headset's price by $200, to $599, to remain competitive with Oculus Rift  —  You knew HTC wouldn't let the Oculus Rift's price cut go unanswered for long.  As of today, HTC has permanently lowered the price of the Vive headset by $200, to $599.
Lindsey O'Donnell / CRN:
IoT security firm ZingBox raises $22M Series B led by Dell Technologies Capital and Tri Ventures  —  Pages  —  ZingBox, which makes technology that helps secure Internet of Things devices in vertical markets including health care and retail, said Thursday it has raised $22 million in a Series B funding round.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:50 AM ET, August 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Meg James / Los Angeles Times:
In sweeping masthead shakeup, media veteran Ross Levinsohn named publisher and CEO of the LA Times, as Jim Kirk of the Chicago Sun-Times becomes interim editor

Freddy Mayhew / Press Gazette:
BBC World Service to launch 12 new language services as part of its biggest expansion since the 1940s, with the first launching today in West Africa

Yuyu Chen / Digiday:
Sources: the current rise in political tensions is leading brands to avoid advertising on mainstream news sites, with some avoiding Fox News in particular

More News

Earlier Picks

Ellen Pao / The Cut:
An excerpt from Ellen Pao's book “Reset”: This is how sexism works in Silicon Valley. My lawsuit failed. Others won't.
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor