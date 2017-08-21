Open Links In New Tab
August 21, 2017, 9:30 AM
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Microsoft kicks off Xbox One X pre-orders today with a limited ‘Project Scorpio’ edition  —  Microsoft just pulled the trigger on Xbox One X pre-orders, offering up the souped up version of its console for $499.  Unveiled back at E3 in June after a year's worth of teasers …
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Intel unveils 8th Gen Intel Core processors based on an updated “Kaby Lake refresh” architecture, claims 40% performance boost over earlier gen  —  No Coffee Lake or Cannonlake here; these are doubled up Kaby Lake parts.  —  The first “8th generation” Intel Core processors roll out today …
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
HTC cuts Vive VR headset's price by $200, to $599, to remain competitive with Oculus Rift  —  You knew HTC wouldn't let the Oculus Rift's price cut go unanswered for long.  As of today, HTC has permanently lowered the price of the Vive headset by $200, to $599.
Ellen Pao / The Cut:
An excerpt from Ellen Pao's book “Reset”: This is how sexism works in Silicon Valley. My lawsuit failed. Others won't.  —  In December 2010, Sheryl Sandberg gave a talk about women's leadership in which she mentioned “sitting at the table.”  Women, she said, have to pull up a chair …
Ramin Setoodeh / Variety:
In interview, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos says the streaming service will spend $7B on original content in 2018  —  For a soft-spoken man, Ted Sarandos makes a lot of thunderous news.  Just consider the headlines he's generated over the last week alone with a succession of game-changing deals.
Kirsten Korosec / The Verge:
Inside Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle technology startup in which Ford pledged to invest $1B  —  In the race to launch autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence expertise is the prize  —  Somewhere between the 14th and 15th floors in a concrete stairwell, Bryan Salesky pauses …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt is now favored by a majority of Uber's board to become CEO; a vote is likely in the next two weeks  —  Sources said a board vote is expected within two weeks.  —  Former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt has become the frontrunner candidate …
Sarah Anne Lloyd / Curbed Seattle - All:
Chinese bike-sharing startup Ofo enters US with Seattle launch  —  Ofo VP Grace Lin on the launch plan and the bright yellow bikes  —  This week, Ofo's bright yellow bikes will join Spin's orange and LimeBike's green bikes on the streets of Seattle.  —  Unlike our first two bike-share companies …
Mike Allen / Axios:
Sources: Steve Bannon has told friends he sees a massive opening to the right of Fox News, raising the possibility that he's going to start a network

Lucinda Southern / Digiday:
Inside Spiegel's 60+ year-old “dokumentation” team, a fact-checking group of 70 specialists who work with journalists in a consultative role

Yuyu Chen / Digiday:
Sources: the current rise in political tensions is leading brands to avoid advertising on mainstream news sites, with some avoiding Fox News in particular

Ken Schwencke / ProPublica:
The Daily Stormer receives DDoS protection from CDN service BitMitigate, whose founder says he believes in free speech and wants to promote his company
