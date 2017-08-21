Open Links In New Tab
August 21, 2017, 4:05 AM
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Microsoft kicks off Xbox One X pre-orders today with a limited ‘Project Scorpio’ edition  —  Microsoft just pulled the trigger on Xbox One X pre-orders, offering up the souped up version of its console for $499.  Unveiled back at E3 in June after a year's worth of teasers …
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Intel unveils 8th Gen Intel Core processors based on an updated “Kaby Lake refresh” architecture, claims 40% performance boost over earlier gen  —  No Coffee Lake or Cannonlake here; these are doubled up Kaby Lake parts.  —  The first “8th generation” Intel Core processors roll out today …
Ellen Pao / The Cut:
An excerpt from Ellen Pao's book “Reset”: This is how sexism works in Silicon Valley. My lawsuit failed. Others won't.  —  In December 2010, Sheryl Sandberg gave a talk about women's leadership in which she mentioned “sitting at the table.”  Women, she said, have to pull up a chair …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt is now favored by a majority of Uber's board to become CEO; a vote is likely in the next two weeks  —  Sources said a board vote is expected within two weeks.  —  Former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt has become the frontrunner candidate …
Ken Schwencke / ProPublica:
The Daily Stormer receives DDoS protection from CDN service BitMitigate, whose founder says he believes in free speech and wants to promote his company  —  The neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer was back online Friday with help from a small company whose founder said he wanted to defend free speech …
Taylor Cromwell / Bloomberg:
How US restaurant chains are enlisting Facebook, Amazon, and adopting new tech like chatbots and digital payments, to make ordering and paying for food easier  —  TGI Fridays is letting customers pay bill with Amazon accounts  —  Largest U.S. pizza chains are locked in game of oneupmanship
Lucinda Southern / Digiday:
Inside Spiegel's 60+ year-old “dokumentation” team, a fact-checking group of 70 specialists who work with journalists in a consultative role

Mike Allen / Axios:
Sources: Steve Bannon has told friends he sees a massive opening to the right of Fox News, raising the possibility that he's going to start a network

Joe Pompeo / Vanity Fair:
A look at challenges facing Verizon's Oath as the integration of NYC's AOL and SV's Yahoo struggles along, after 2,100 were laid off in mid-June

