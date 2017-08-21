|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
|John Herrman / New York Times:
|Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Joe Pompeo / Vanity Fair:
|Natalie Gagliordi / ZDNet:
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
|Ellen Pao / The Cut:
|Kirsten Korosec / The Verge:
|Giuseppe Stuto:
|Mark Scott / Politico:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:35 PM ET, August 21, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Sarah Anne Lloyd / Curbed Seattle - All:
|Christine Chiang / Brave New Coin:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge: