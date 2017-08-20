Open Links In New Tab
August 20, 2017, 10:50 PM
Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Microsoft kicks off Xbox One X pre-orders today with a limited ‘Project Scorpio’ edition  —  Microsoft just pulled the trigger on Xbox One X pre-orders, offering up the souped up version of its console for $499.  Unveiled back at E3 in June after a year's worth of teasers …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt is now favored by a majority of Uber's board to become CEO; a vote is likely in the next two weeks  —  Sources said a board vote is expected within two weeks.  —  Former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt has become the frontrunner candidate …
Ken Schwencke / ProPublica:
The Daily Stormer receives DDoS protection from CDN service BitMitigate, whose founder says he believes in free speech and wants to promote his company  —  The neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer was back online Friday with help from a small company whose founder said he wanted to defend free speech …
Li Yuan / Wall Street Journal:
Chinese tech firms, such as Didi Chuxing and NetEase, often advise women not to reply to job ads, with NetEase noting “the job is tough and stressful”  —  Many job ads specify that women aren't wanted for certain Chinese tech jobs  —  China's tech industry has long taken Silicon Valley's lead …
Tweets: @wsj
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Researchers: October's Mirai botnet attack on Dyn DNS service was incidental; original target was PlayStation Network name servers used by Dyn  —  Targets included Brazilian Minecraft servers and the PlayStation Network  —  Last October, a flood of traffic from the Mirai botnet brought …
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Twitter starts sorting popular tweets by topic in the Explore tab on iOS and Android  —  Now you can view tweets sorted by topic, without having to follow anyone, right in Twitter's Explore tab.  —  The social platform released the new feature globally on iOS and Android Tuesday, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page.

August 20, 2017.

Mike Allen / Axios:
Sources: Steve Bannon has told friends he sees a massive opening to the right of Fox News, raising the possibility that he's going to start a network

Lucinda Southern / Digiday:
Inside Spiegel's 60+ year-old “dokumentation” team, a fact-checking group of 70 specialists who work with journalists in a consultative role

Emily Steel / New York Times:
James Murdoch's letter and ADL pledge prompt speculation about whether they signal change at Murdoch-controlled conservative media empire

Reuters:
Following President Trump's Monday order, the United States Trade Representative formally launches probe into China's alleged theft of US intellectual property
