|Electronic Frontier Foundation:
|Kerry Flynn / Mashable:
|Anousha Sakoui / Bloomberg:
|Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
|Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
|Ryne Hager / Android Police:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Aloysius Low / CNET:
|Federico Maggi / TrendLabs Security Intelligence Blog:
|Instagram:
|Jordan Fabian / The Hill:
|BBC:
|Lyor Cohen / YouTube Blog:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:00 PM ET, August 18, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jordan Palmer / Android Police:
|Sijia Jiang / Reuters:
|Alex Konrad / Forbes:
|Robert Hackett / Fortune:
|Heather Mack / Wall Street Journal:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety: