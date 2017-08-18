Open Links In New Tab
August 18, 2017, 1:30 AM
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Apple adds new setting in iOS 11 beta that temporarily disables Touch ID, brings up option to call 911 when iPhone users tap power button five times quickly  —  Apple is adding an easy way to quickly disable Touch ID in iOS 11.  A new setting, designed to automate emergency services calls …
Skype Blogs:
Microsoft launches preview of redesigned Skype desktop client, adds new features including @mentions, message reactions, media gallery, and enhanced group calls  —  Starting today, the next generation of Skype is available in preview on desktop computers.  It's not yet complete and we need your feedback.
Alex Konrad / Forbes:
As GitHub hits $200M in revenue, CEO Chris Wanstrath tells staff during all-hands meeting that he will step down after CEO search and become executive chairman  —  Three and a half years after his return, Chris Wanstrath will step down as CEO of popular developer platform GitHub after leading the search to find his own replacement.
More: Business Insider and CNBCTweets: @saiThanks:@alexrkonrad
Maxwell Tani / Business Insider:
Internal memo: Mic is laying off 25 staffers, primarily from its news and editorial departments, as it shifts focus to video and visual journalism  —  Mic.com laid off staffers on Thursday in what is part of a larger pivot to video that it will begin later this month.
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Facebook will limit the spread of stories in News Feed that feature either fake video play buttons or videos of only a static image  —  Like ones that have a fake play button on videos of still images … Facebook has announced two new updates that will limit video clickbait posts from appearing in the News Feed.
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
Box announces Google Cloud Vision API integration, available today in private beta  —  The integration is one of Box's first moves to bring machine learning capabilities to its cloud content management platform.  —  In one of its first moves to bring machine learning capabilities …
 

From Mediagazer

Lauren Huff / Hollywood Reporter:
In email to friends, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch criticizes Trump's response to Charlottesville tragedy and pledges $1M to Anti-Defamation League

Joe Palazzolo / Wall Street Journal:
Executive director Anthony Romero says ACLU will no longer defend groups seeking to march with firearms, deciding case by case, screening for possible violence

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google announces that YouTube TV is now available in 50% of US households, with continued rollout in coming weeks

Justin Duino / 9to5Google:
Alleged renderings of LG V30 show off handset from multiple angles
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Sprint opens Essential Phone pre-orders with a $260 discount, only offers black versions, and says units will ship by August 28
