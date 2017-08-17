Open Links In New Tab
August 17, 2017, 2:35 PM
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Tim Cook says Apple will make two separate $1M donations, to Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League, in an email to staff about Charlottesville  —  On Wednesday evening Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an email to all global employees condemning racism and bigotry as well as President Trump's response …
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince says firm has stopped protecting Daily Stormer from DDoS attacks, explains his discomfort with policy reversal in email to staff  —  Internet companies typically take a hands-off approach to offensive content on their networks, erring on the side of maintaining an open internet.
Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
Apple Pay and PayPal disable support for several sites that promote or sell items glorifying white supremacy  —  A screenshot of some the product offerings from vinlandclothing.com, which was banned from using Apple Pay and PayPal for selling Nazi apparel.  —  Blake Montgomery / BuzzFeed News / Via vinlandclothing.com
Billboard:
Spotify says it has begun to remove white supremacist acts that were flagged three years ago as “hate bands” by the Southern Poverty Law Center
CNBC:
Trump disbands the Strategic and Policy Forum and American Manufacturing Council amid loss of support from member CEOs after Charlottesville comments
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Sprint opens Essential Phone pre-orders with a $260 discount, only offers black versions, and says units will ship by August 28  —  Sprint is now taking preorders for the Essential Phone, and it's offering subscribers a pretty good perk to jump on it early: a discount of about $260.
Skype Blogs:
Microsoft launches preview of redesigned Skype desktop client, adds new features including @mentions, message reactions, media gallery, and enhanced group calls  —  Starting today, the next generation of Skype is available in preview on desktop computers.  It's not yet complete and we need your feedback.
Justin Duino / 9to5Google:
Alleged renderings of LG V30 show off handset from multiple angles  —  We're less than a week away from the official announcement of the V30, but that hasn't stopped leaked images of the handset from emerging.  The latest to surface is a press render of the device that shows off the phone from almost every angle...
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
Box announces Google Cloud Vision API integration, available today in private beta  —  The integration is one of Box's first moves to bring machine learning capabilities to its cloud content management platform.  —  In one of its first moves to bring machine learning capabilities …
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
B2B data platform ZoomInfo was acquired by private equity firm Great Hill Partners for $240M  —  ZoomInfo, the subscription-based B2B platform that sells access to company data such as contact details, employment history, and other background information, was acquired earlier this week …
 

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
In unexpected move, HBO gave Vice go-ahead to post Charlottesville story to YouTube immediately after it aired on TV

Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Electric Jukebox, a UK music streaming service that works through TVs, comes to US with launch of Roxi device for $199 and a subscription of $52 per year

Jason Abbruzzese / Mashable:
Cheddar signs radio deals with iHeartRadio, SiriusXM, TuneIn, Amazon Alexa, and Otto Radio

Tom Warren / The Verge:
HMD Global debuts Nokia 8, a $705 Android device with a 5.3" display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 13MP dual cameras, available early Sept. in Europe
