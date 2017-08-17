|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
|Billboard:
|CNBC:
|Economist:
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Skype Blogs:
|Justin Duino / 9to5Google:
|Cate Cadell / Reuters:
|Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:35 PM ET, August 17, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Jack Ewing / New York Times:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch: