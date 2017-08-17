|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
|Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
|Billboard:
|Skype Blogs:
|Thuy Ong / The Verge:
|Economist:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Cate Cadell / Reuters:
|Maxwell Tani / Business Insider:
|Justin Duino / 9to5Google:
|Lulu Yilun Chen / Bloomberg:
|Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
|Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:20 PM ET, August 17, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
|Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|John Mannes / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch: