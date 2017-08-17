Open Links In New Tab
August 17, 2017, 7:10 AM
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince says firm has stopped protecting Daily Stormer from DDoS attacks, explains his discomfort with policy reversal in email to staff  —  Internet companies typically take a hands-off approach to offensive content on their networks, erring on the side of maintaining an open internet.
Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
Apple Pay and PayPal disable support for several sites that promote or sell items glorifying white supremacy  —  A screenshot of some the product offerings from vinlandclothing.com, which was banned from using Apple Pay and PayPal for selling Nazi apparel.  —  Blake Montgomery / BuzzFeed News / Via vinlandclothing.com
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Tim Cook says Apple will make two separate $1M donations, to Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League, in an email to staff about Charlottesville  —  On Wednesday evening Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an email to all global employees condemning racism and bigotry as well as President Trump's response …
Billboard:
Prompted by Charlottesville reactions, Spotify says it has begun to remove white supremacist music flagged as “hate bands”  —  Spotify says it has removed an array of white-supremacist acts from its streaming service that had been flagged as racist “hate bands” by the Southern Poverty Law Center three years ago.
CNBC:
Trump disbands the Strategic and Policy Forum and American Manufacturing Council amid loss of support from member CEOs after Charlottesville comments  —  Members of President Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum have agreed to disband the group, sources told CNBC, as corporate backlash mounts against the president.
Birkan Icacan / Google:
Google updates G Suite with collaborative features including ability to give and accept suggestions from mobile devices, better search, more  —  Getting people on the same page for a project can be tough.  It requires managing a ton of opinions and suggestions.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Google acquires AIMatter, a startup that has built a neural network-based AI platform and SDK to detect and process images on mobile devices  —  Computer vision — the branch of artificial intelligence that lets computers “see” and process images like humans do (and, actually, often better than us) …
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Google to roll out voice calling feature to Google Home users in US and Canada soon, but it will lack caller ID except for Google Voice or Project Fi users  —  Google is rolling out a long-awaited feature for its Google Home smart speaker today: voice calling.
Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
After missing initial June ship date, Essential says Essential Phone models with black finish will begin shipping within 7 days, but white models are weeks away  —  When Andy Rubin's Essential finally announced the details surrounding its first smartphone, people got excited.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
HMD Global debuts Nokia 8, a $705 Android device with 5.3" display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, Zeiss optics, available early September in Europe  —  HMD Global, the Finnish company that licensed the rights to produce Nokia phones, is revealing the company's first Nokia-branded Android flagship phone today.
 

From Mediagazer

Tom Barnes / Mic:
Tatiana Siegel / Hollywood Reporter:
A new episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally aired on HBO Nordic and HBO Espana, with the leak then spreading to file-sharing sites

Wil S. Hylton / The New York Times:
Breitbart has quietly shifted the tone of its news coverage in recent months, as it tries to lure mainstream talent and act more like a “legitimate” news org

Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Microsoft debuts Azure Event Grid, an event routing service that complements Microsoft's existing “serverless” offerings Azure Functions and Azure Logic Apps

Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple has set a budget of ~$1B to procure and produce original content over the next year, could acquire and produce as many as 10 TV shows
